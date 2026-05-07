JPR Live Session: The Wood Brothers

The Wood Brothers are touring on their latest album, Puff Of Smoke, and the 20th anniversary of their debut, How Not to Lose, which is being released for the first time on vinyl.

The Wood Brothers sound incorporates elements of rock, folk, blues, gospel, and funk. They balance a gritty organic sound with tight harmonies, thoughtful lyrics, and stellar musicianship.

Hear two new tunes and one from their debut in this JPR Live Session.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin and made possible with support from Talent Club offering live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere in Talent. Find their live music schedule here