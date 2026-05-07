© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: The Wood Brothers

By Dave Jackson
Published May 7, 2026 at 10:37 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Wood Brothers at JPR
1 of 2  — image0.jpeg
Left to Right - Oliver Wood, Jano Rix, Chris Wood - The Wood Brothers
B.E. / JPR
The Wood Brothers at JPR
2 of 2  — image2.jpeg
Left to Right - Oliver Wood, Jano Rix, Chris Wood - The Wood Brothers
B.E. / JPR

We caught up with The Wood Brothers ahead of their show at The Holly Theatre.

The Wood Brothers are touring on their latest album, Puff Of Smoke, and the 20th anniversary of their debut, How Not to Lose, which is being released for the first time on vinyl.

The Wood Brothers sound incorporates elements of rock, folk, blues, gospel, and funk. They balance a gritty organic sound with tight harmonies, thoughtful lyrics, and stellar musicianship.

Hear two new tunes and one from their debut in this JPR Live Session.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin and made possible with support from Talent Club offering live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere in Talent. Find their live music schedule here

Tags
JPR Live Sessions JPR Music
Stay Connected
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson