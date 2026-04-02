JPR Live Session - Tyler Ballgame

Tyler Ballgame - the nom de plume of Tyler Perry - grew up with music. After performing in musical theater in high school, he went on to study songwriting at Berklee School of Music in Boston. He struggled for a while after college and eventually decided to move to Los Angeles. He worked days in a Real Estate Office and played Open Mics at nights where he was discovered by producer Jonathan Rado. Working together they crafted his debut - For The First Time, Again, in about a month.

He blends classic rock and R&B sounds for introspective songs that showcase his dynamic voice.

Hear him talk about his past, getting into music, and some stripped-down live tunes accompanied by pianist Max Woobs in this JPR Live Session.

JPR live sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin and made possible with support from Talent Club - featuring live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere in Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule here