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JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session - Tyler Ballgame

By Dave Jackson
Published April 2, 2026 at 9:49 AM PDT
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The dynamic singer/songwriter is touring on his debut release -For The First Time, Again. He joined ahead of his show at the Holly Theatre is support of St. Paul & the Broken Bones.

Tyler Ballgame - the nom de plume of Tyler Perry - grew up with music. After performing in musical theater in high school, he went on to study songwriting at Berklee School of Music in Boston. He struggled for a while after college and eventually decided to move to Los Angeles. He worked days in a Real Estate Office and played Open Mics at nights where he was discovered by producer Jonathan Rado. Working together they crafted his debut - For The First Time, Again, in about a month.

He blends classic rock and R&B sounds for introspective songs that showcase his dynamic voice.

Hear him talk about his past, getting into music, and some stripped-down live tunes accompanied by pianist Max Woobs in this JPR Live Session.

JPR live sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin and made possible with support from Talent Club - featuring live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere in Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule here

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Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson