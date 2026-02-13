© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session - Jared Alexander Masters

By Danielle Kelly
Published February 13, 2026 at 1:39 PM PST
Jared Alexander Masters Band at JPR
1 of 2  — IMG_0222.jpeg
Jared Alexander Masters and his band at JPR
Danielle Kelly / JPR
Jared Alexander Masters Band at JPR
2 of 2  — IMG_0233.jpeg
Jared Alexander Masters and his band at JPR
Danielle Kelly / JPR

The Southern Oregon-based singer/songwriter and producer returns to JPR ahead of his new album "Show Me The Answer."

Jared Alexander Masters has been part of the regional music scene for more than a decade in several different projects including The Illies, and Verbs and Nouns, a duo featuring bassist Emily Turner, who plays bass in this line up as well.

Jared's new collection Show Me The Answer, takes a folk country departure from his reggae and house dance background, and features lush 5 part harmonies from the entire band.

Joining Jared in this JPR Live Session:

  • Drums - Nick Kirby of Alice Di Micele and Force of Nature, and The Frankie Hernandez Band among others.
  • Bass - Emily Turner of Free Creatures, and Verbs & Nouns.
  • Keyboards - Noah Churchill or Homunculi.
  • Lead guitar - Keith "Rabbit" Townsend of Indubious, and The Illies.

Hear some live tunes in this JPR Live Session, and Jared talks about the creative process behind Show Me The Answer.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Lunazen studios and made possible with underwriting support from The Talent Club with live music and cold beverages in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule here.

Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
