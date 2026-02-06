JPR Live Session - Steve Poltz

Steve Poltz has been making music since the early '90s in his band The Rugburns and has gone on to release numerous solo records and write songs with musicians across genres and continents, including a co-write Jewel on the hit single You Were Meant For Me.

His new album JoyRide is a collection showcasing not just his humor, but also his compassion and positivity.

His live shows, and in-studio performances are, appropriately, a joy ride - featuring improv, comedy, great guitar playing, and a glimpse into the mind behind it all.

Hear his discussion with host Dave Jackson and three new tunes in this JPR Live Session.

This JPR Live Session is engineered by Jon Griffin with help from Bret Levick. JPR Live Sessions are made possible with support from The Talent Club offering live music and cold beverages in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent. Find their live music schedule here.