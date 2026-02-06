© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session - Steve Poltz

By Dave Jackson
Published February 6, 2026 at 3:46 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Steve Poltz at JPR
1 of 2  — IMG_7096.JPG
Steve Poltz in a JPR Live Session
Vanessa Finney / JPR
Steve Poltz with host Dave Jackson in a JPR Live Session
2 of 2  — IMG_7080.JPG
Steve Poltz with host Dave Jackson in a JPR Live Session
Vanessa Finney / JPR

JoyRide, the new album from Steve Poltz just dropped, and we got to talk with him and hear some new tunes in this JPR Live Session.

Steve Poltz has been making music since the early '90s in his band The Rugburns and has gone on to release numerous solo records and write songs with musicians across genres and continents, including a co-write Jewel on the hit single You Were Meant For Me.

His new album JoyRide is a collection showcasing not just his humor, but also his compassion and positivity.

His live shows, and in-studio performances are, appropriately, a joy ride - featuring improv, comedy, great guitar playing, and a glimpse into the mind behind it all.

Hear his discussion with host Dave Jackson and three new tunes in this JPR Live Session.

This JPR Live Session is engineered by Jon Griffin with help from Bret Levick. JPR Live Sessions are made possible with support from The Talent Club offering live music and cold beverages in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent. Find their live music schedule here.

Tags
JPR Live Sessions JPR Music
Stay Connected
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson