JPR Live Session - The Coffis Brothers

Jamie and Kellen Coffis of The Coffis Brothers grew up in the Santa Cruz mountains which they still call home. They were exposed to music growing up and began playing at an early age. Like many of their influences, their sound is based on catchy, relatable songs and tight harmonies.

The Coffis Brothers joined us on a west coast tour opening for and backing up Portland folk musician John Craigie. Their latest release is The Coffis Brothers.

In this live session they discuss their background, their collaborations, the making of their latest album and perform live.

The Coffis Brothers are returning to the Talent Club in March as headliners. Find more information about them at https://www.coffisbrothers.com/

JPR Live Sessions are made possible with support of the Talent Club - offering live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere. Their live music schedule is available at https://talentclublive.com/