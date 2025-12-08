© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session - The Coffis Brothers

By Dave Jackson
Published December 8, 2025 at 2:09 PM PST
The Coffis Brothers in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
Kellen Coffis, Jamie Coffis, Aidin Colin of the Coffis Brothers
Dave Jackson / JPR
The Coffis Brothers in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
Kellen Coffis, Jamie Coffis, Aidin Colin of the Coffis Brothers
Dave Jackson / JPR
The Coffis Brothers in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
Kellen Coffis, Jamie Coffis, Aidin Colin of the Coffis Brothers
Dave Jackson / JPR
The Coffis Brothers in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
Kellen Coffis, Jamie Coffis, Aidin Colin of the Coffis Brothers
Dave Jackson / JPR

The Santa Cruz, California-based band carries on the tradition of roots rock and California folk with nods to The Beatles, Tom Petty, The Byrds, and The Mother Hips.

Jamie and Kellen Coffis of The Coffis Brothers grew up in the Santa Cruz mountains which they still call home. They were exposed to music growing up and began playing at an early age. Like many of their influences, their sound is based on catchy, relatable songs and tight harmonies.

The Coffis Brothers joined us on a west coast tour opening for and backing up Portland folk musician John Craigie. Their latest release is The Coffis Brothers.

In this live session they discuss their background, their collaborations, the making of their latest album and perform live.

The Coffis Brothers are returning to the Talent Club in March as headliners. Find more information about them at https://www.coffisbrothers.com/

JPR Live Sessions are made possible with support of the Talent Club - offering live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere. Their live music schedule is available at https://talentclublive.com/

Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
