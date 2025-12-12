© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session - The Brothers Reed

By Dave Jackson,
Danielle Kelly
Published December 12, 2025 at 12:47 PM PST
Aaron and Phil Reed of the Brothers Reed
1 of 2  — ca3ca023-d767-4267-bb4b-e29877a5673e.jpg
The Brothers Reed at JPR
Danielle Kelly / JPR
Aaron and Phil Reed of the Brothers Reed
2 of 2  — ba5fd483-8e2c-4d99-8dd5-3635ddb74377.jpg
The Brothers Reed at JPR
Danielle Kelly / JPR

Southern Oregon's the Brothers Reed have just finished their sixth studio album Long Way to Go. They dropped by to play some new tunes ahead of their album release show at the Holly Theatre.

Raised in a musical family, it wasn't until their adult years that Phil finally joined Aaron “out west” in 2014 to make music together. Since then, they've played regionally, recorded and toured extensively, earning a loyal following. They're about to celebrate the release of their 6th studio album titled Long Way To Go at a release party on December 13th at the newly restored Historic Holly Theatre in downtown Medford.

The event doubles as a one year anniversary of the beginning of Aaron's recovery from a cancerous brain tumor. That winding journey, full of shifts and adaptations, shines through on the new album, telling an inspiring tale of positivity, hope and gratitude.

Hear some of their new songs, a conversation about making the new album, and the story of Aaron's recovery over the course of 2025.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Lunazen Studios and made possible with support from the Talent Club with live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent. Their live music schedule is available at https://talentclublive.com/

JPR Live Sessions JPR MusicJPR Live Sessions
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
