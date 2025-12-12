JPR Live Session - The Brothers Reed

Raised in a musical family, it wasn't until their adult years that Phil finally joined Aaron “out west” in 2014 to make music together. Since then, they've played regionally, recorded and toured extensively, earning a loyal following. They're about to celebrate the release of their 6th studio album titled Long Way To Go at a release party on December 13th at the newly restored Historic Holly Theatre in downtown Medford.

The event doubles as a one year anniversary of the beginning of Aaron's recovery from a cancerous brain tumor. That winding journey, full of shifts and adaptations, shines through on the new album, telling an inspiring tale of positivity, hope and gratitude.

Hear some of their new songs, a conversation about making the new album, and the story of Aaron's recovery over the course of 2025.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Lunazen Studios