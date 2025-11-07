© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session - Alice Di Micele and Bret Levick ft. Danielle Kelly

By Dave Jackson
Published November 7, 2025 at 1:44 PM PST
JPR welcomed back Alice Di Micele to talk about the release of her 18th album, Reverse the Flow, produced by singer/songwriter/producer Bret Levick.

On her new release, Reverse the Flow, veteran singer/songwriter Alice Di Micele takes on topics familiar to her like defending the environment and support for the underrepresented. Her words are hopeful and uplifting especially in the complex times in which we live.

Reverse the Flow was produced by Bret Levick who has produced and played with many Southern Oregon bands including an in demand Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute act - Petty Thievery, with Alice Di Micele. He got his start in the Southern California indie rock scene with the band Gift Horse.

Hear them talk about their careers, working together, and making Reverse the Flow. They also perform two songs from Reverse the Flow, - one featuring JPR Open Air Host Danielle Kelly - a Bret Levick original, and a Tom Petty cover.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Lunazen Studios and made possible with support from Talent Club offering live music and cold drinks in a casual atmospher in downtown Talent, Oregon. Their live music schedule is available at https://talentclublive.com/

Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson