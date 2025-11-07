JPR Live Session - Alice Di Micele and Bret Levick ft. Danielle Kelly

On her new release, Reverse the Flow, veteran singer/songwriter Alice Di Micele takes on topics familiar to her like defending the environment and support for the underrepresented. Her words are hopeful and uplifting especially in the complex times in which we live.

Reverse the Flow was produced by Bret Levick who has produced and played with many Southern Oregon bands including an in demand Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute act - Petty Thievery, with Alice Di Micele. He got his start in the Southern California indie rock scene with the band Gift Horse.

Hear them talk about their careers, working together, and making Reverse the Flow. They also perform two songs from Reverse the Flow, - one featuring JPR Open Air Host Danielle Kelly - a Bret Levick original, and a Tom Petty cover.

