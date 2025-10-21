JPR Live Session - Anna Tivel

Anna Tivel is an artist we've been following since early in her recording career and we were excited to have her back in our studio.

She just released a new album, her seventh, Animal Poem on the Oregon label Fluff & Gravy.

Animal Poem, like all of her music, makes the mundane beautiful if not sometimes heartbreaking with songs about what she observes in her daily life.

The new release was recorded live in the studio with minimal overdubs and arranged, for the most part, on the fly, giving it a fresh sound as if you were in the room during a performance.

Hear some new tunes performed live and get her insights on music and songwriting in this JPR Live Session.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Lunazen studios and made possible with support from Talent Club with live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere. Their live music schedule can be found at https://talentclublive.com/