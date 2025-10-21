© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session - Anna Tivel

By Dave Jackson
Published October 21, 2025 at 1:58 PM PDT
Anna Tivel at JPR
1 of 2  — 20251013_152349.jpg
Anna Tivel at JPR
Dave Jackson / JPR
Anna Tivel at JPR
2 of 2  — 20251013_145857.jpg
Anna Tivel at JPR
Dave Jackson / JPR

The Portland-based indie-folk artist just released her new album Animal Poem and joined us to play some tunes and talk about her music.

Anna Tivel is an artist we've been following since early in her recording career and we were excited to have her back in our studio.

She just released a new album, her seventh, Animal Poem on the Oregon label Fluff & Gravy.

Animal Poem, like all of her music, makes the mundane beautiful if not sometimes heartbreaking with songs about what she observes in her daily life.

The new release was recorded live in the studio with minimal overdubs and arranged, for the most part, on the fly, giving it a fresh sound as if you were in the room during a performance.

Hear some new tunes performed live and get her insights on music and songwriting in this JPR Live Session.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Lunazen studios and made possible with support from Talent Club with live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere. Their live music schedule can be found at https://talentclublive.com/

Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
