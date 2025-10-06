JPR Live Session - Crowe Boys

Crowe Boys are Ocie Crowe - Mandolin and vocals, and Wes Crowe - Guitar and vocals. They are a duo out of New Orleans playing a unique blend of from-the-heart, relatable Americana. They just released their debut, Made to Wander, and this year have started amassing a fanbase. Their song Where Did I Go Wrong has gained millions of streams on Spotify. Recently they made their first appearance at the Grand Ol' Opry.

Growing up, they traveled a lot playing in their family's gospel music band. Their parents both spoke at events where they played. In their early teens, they lost their mother to breast cancer. Ocie and Wes buried themselves in music to help cope with the strains of their adolescence.

The original Crowe Boys line up included their other brother, now a firefighter, playing alternative rock. Eventually, they switched up and started to play acoustic and caught the attention of Andrew Campenelli of the Revivalists who helped them put together Made To Wander.

Hear them talk with Danielle Kelly about their history, and three tracks from Made to Wander in this JPR Live Session.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen Studios and made possible with support from Talent Club - with live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule at https://talentclublive.com/

