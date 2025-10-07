© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session - Kristen Ford

By Danielle Kelly,
Dave Jackson
Published October 7, 2025 at 1:04 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Kristen Ford performing in the JPR - Steve Nelson Performance Studio in a JPR Live Session
1 of 2  — 552404252_1158872202792670_5570877728518152091_n.jpg
Kristen Ford performing in the JPR - Steve Nelson Performance Studio in a JPR Live Session
Danielle Kelly / JPR
Kristen Ford performing in the JPR - Steve Nelson Performance Studio in a JPR Live Session
2 of 2  — 552416938_813268584990849_6577136454519279182_n.jpg
Kristen Ford performing in the JPR - Steve Nelson Performance Studio in a JPR Live Session
Danielle Kelly / JPR

The outspoken singer/songwriter doesn't forget to have fun as she speaks truth to power.

At a show in 2022, Kristen Ford caught the attention of singer/songwriter/producer Ani DiFranco. The two struck up a working relationship that has turned into the new Kristen Ford album Pinto, released on Di Franco's label - Righteous Babe. It includes four songs co-written with Ani Di Franco who guests on the lead-off track Here's to You Kid.

Pinto is Ford's seventh album. The queer, bi-racial singer-songwriter has made a name for herself taking on complicated social issues. In contrast to a lot of musicians writing about heavy subjects with passion, she presents them as upbeat, catchy rock songs. In response to what she sees as a growing sense of inequality she says "The rulebook has been thrown out...It's time to be louder, be bigger, be brasher."

When playing solo, Kristen uses live-looping to create a full sound. Hear her perform solo and talk with Danielle Kelly about her life and musical career.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen Studios and made possible with the support of Talent Club offering live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere in Talent, OR. Find their live music schedule at https://talentclublive.com/

Tags
JPR Live Sessions JPR Live SessionsJPR Music
Stay Connected
Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
See stories by Danielle Kelly
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson