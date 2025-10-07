JPR Live Session - Kristen Ford

At a show in 2022, Kristen Ford caught the attention of singer/songwriter/producer Ani DiFranco. The two struck up a working relationship that has turned into the new Kristen Ford album Pinto, released on Di Franco's label - Righteous Babe. It includes four songs co-written with Ani Di Franco who guests on the lead-off track Here's to You Kid.

Pinto is Ford's seventh album. The queer, bi-racial singer-songwriter has made a name for herself taking on complicated social issues. In contrast to a lot of musicians writing about heavy subjects with passion, she presents them as upbeat, catchy rock songs. In response to what she sees as a growing sense of inequality she says "The rulebook has been thrown out...It's time to be louder, be bigger, be brasher."

When playing solo, Kristen uses live-looping to create a full sound. Hear her perform solo and talk with Danielle Kelly about her life and musical career.

