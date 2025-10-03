© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Max Gomez

By Dave Jackson
Published October 3, 2025 at 10:07 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Max Gomez performing at JPR
1 of 3  — 20250930_142517.jpg
Max Gomez Performing at JPR
Dave Jackson / JPR
Max Gomez performing at JPR
2 of 3  — 20250930_141154.jpg
Max Gomez Performing at JPR
Dave Jackson / JPR
Max Gomez performing at JPR
3 of 3  — 20250930_142521.jpg
Max Gomez Performing at JPR
Dave Jackson / JPR

Fresh off the release of his 2nd full-length album, Memory Mountain, singer/songwriter Max Gomez dropped by to play some tunes and chat about his music.

From Taos, New Mexico, Max Gomez got interested in music as a teen and began playing his older brother's Les Paul. He counts BB King as an influence, but says that he liked the story-telling of songwriters like Michael Martin Murphy and John Prine. These songwriting influences are apparent in his music.

His new album (his 2nd full-length release) Memory Mountain was just released and he's been touring with Shannon McNally, one of the many musicians he has co-written with.

Hear stories about growing up and getting involved in music as well as live versions of two of his new songs and his biggest hit to date, Make It Me, in this JPR Live Session.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin and made possible with support from Talent Club offering live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule here.

Get more information about Max Gomez at his website https://maxgomezmusic.com/

Tags
JPR Live Sessions JPR Music
Stay Connected
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson