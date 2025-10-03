JPR Live Session: Max Gomez

From Taos, New Mexico, Max Gomez got interested in music as a teen and began playing his older brother's Les Paul. He counts BB King as an influence, but says that he liked the story-telling of songwriters like Michael Martin Murphy and John Prine. These songwriting influences are apparent in his music.

His new album (his 2nd full-length release) Memory Mountain was just released and he's been touring with Shannon McNally, one of the many musicians he has co-written with.

Hear stories about growing up and getting involved in music as well as live versions of two of his new songs and his biggest hit to date, Make It Me, in this JPR Live Session.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin and made possible with support from Talent Club offering live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule here.

Get more information about Max Gomez at his website https://maxgomezmusic.com/