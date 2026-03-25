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JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session - Cecilia Duarte Trio

By Dave Jackson,
Vanessa Finney
Published March 25, 2026 at 8:20 AM PDT
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Cecilia Duarte - a Grammy-winning mezzo soprano returned to Ashland with her trio, to perform at the SOU Music Recital Hall.

Cecilia Duarte performs, flanked by pianist Ana María Otamendi and percussionist Jesús Pacheco (her husband) and talks with JPR Arts reporter Vanessa Finney in this JPR Live Session engineered by Jon Griffin of lunazen studios.

The trio has toured together extensively and have become a close-knit family.

For their SOU Music Recital Hall performance, they blended their Latin style with themes of nature and folk songs in English, French, Italian and German.

JPR Live Sessions are made possible with support from The Talent Club offering live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosophe in Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule here.

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Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson
Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney is JPR's All Things Considered host. She also produces the Jefferson Exchange segments My Better Half - exploring how people are thriving in the second half of their lives - and The Creative Way, which profiles regional artists.
See stories by Vanessa Finney