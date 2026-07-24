JPR Live Session - Jaws of Brooklyn

The Jaws of Brooklyn are a rock and soul ensemble from, as their name suggests, Seattle.

Since joining forces during the pandemic, they've gone through some changes, but have released 3 albums, including their latest, Unstoppable, produced by Ben Tanner who was part of Alabama Shakes at the historic Muscle Shoals studios in Alabama.

Their sound is a mix of '60s girl-group soul and garage rock. Joining them on this tour, are back-up singers (and best friends) Uncle Roy & Spice who have also sang back up for Sir Woman.

Hear some live cuts and about the band and the making of Unstoppable in this JPR Live Session with The Jaws of Brooklyn.