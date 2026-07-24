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JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session - Jaws of Brooklyn

By Danielle Kelly,
Dave Jackson
Published July 24, 2026 at 12:08 PM PDT
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Jaws of Brooklyn performing at JPR
1 of 5  — JoB 1.jpg
Jaws of Brooklyn in a JPR Live Session
Danielle Kelly / JPR
Jaws of Brooklyn performing at JPR
2 of 5  — JoB6.jpg
Jaws of Brooklyn in a JPR Live Session
Danielle Kelly / JPR
Jaws of Brooklyn performing at JPR
3 of 5  — JoB2.jpg
Jaws of Brooklyn in a JPR Live Session
Danielle Kelly / JPR
Jaws of Brooklyn performing at JPR
4 of 5  — JoB4.jpg
Jaws of Brooklyn in a JPR Live Session
Danielle Kelly / JPR
Jaws of Brooklyn performing at JPR
5 of 5  — JoB3.jpg
Jaws of Brooklyn in a JPR Live Session
Danielle Kelly / JPR

The Seattle ensemble mixes '60s girl-group soul, with garage rock for a fun, upbeat sound all their own.

The Jaws of Brooklyn are a rock and soul ensemble from, as their name suggests, Seattle.

Since joining forces during the pandemic, they've gone through some changes, but have released 3 albums, including their latest, Unstoppable, produced by Ben Tanner who was part of Alabama Shakes at the historic Muscle Shoals studios in Alabama.

Their sound is a mix of '60s girl-group soul and garage rock. Joining them on this tour, are back-up singers (and best friends) Uncle Roy & Spice who have also sang back up for Sir Woman.

Hear some live cuts and about the band and the making of Unstoppable in this JPR Live Session with The Jaws of Brooklyn.

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Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
See stories by Danielle Kelly
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson