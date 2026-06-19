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JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session - Cassandra Lewis with Emily Turner

By Danielle Kelly,
Dave Jackson
Published June 19, 2026 at 2:44 PM PDT
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Cassandra Lewis and Emily Turner performing in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
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Cassandra Lewis and Emily Turner at JPR
Dave Jackson / JPR
Cassandra Lewis and Emily Turner performing in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
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Cassandra Lewis and Emily Turner at JPR
Dave Jackson / JPR
Cassandra Lewis and Emily Turner performing in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
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Cassandra Lewis and Emily Turner at JPR
Dave Jackson / JPR

The Cassandra Lewis Cosmic Starlight Revelry came through town. Cassandra and bassist Emily Turner spoke with Danielle Kelly and played some live cuts ahead of their show in Medford.

Now living in Nashville, the cosmic country crooner Cassandra Lewis has spent a lot of time moving around.

Her last two albums - Always, All Ways from 2022, and 2024's Lost in a Dream, were well-received spending time on both the Americana and triple A charts, and got a lot of play on Open Air. She's getting ready to release a new, fully independent album - In Love and War, and performs one of the new singles American Sickness, as well as songs from her earlier albums. She also talks about her career, what it was like to go from a major label to an independent artist in this JPR Live Session.

In addition for her show at the Copper Plank in Medford, she'll be on the West Coast with dates at High Sierra and the Oregon Country Fair.

Find out more about Cassandra Lewis at her website

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Lunazen Studios and made possible with support from Talent Club - offering live music and cold beverages in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent. Find their live music schedule here.

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Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
See stories by Danielle Kelly
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson