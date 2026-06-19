JPR Live Session - Cassandra Lewis with Emily Turner

Now living in Nashville, the cosmic country crooner Cassandra Lewis has spent a lot of time moving around.

Her last two albums - Always, All Ways from 2022, and 2024's Lost in a Dream, were well-received spending time on both the Americana and triple A charts, and got a lot of play on Open Air. She's getting ready to release a new, fully independent album - In Love and War, and performs one of the new singles American Sickness, as well as songs from her earlier albums. She also talks about her career, what it was like to go from a major label to an independent artist in this JPR Live Session.

In addition for her show at the Copper Plank in Medford, she'll be on the West Coast with dates at High Sierra and the Oregon Country Fair.

Find out more about Cassandra Lewis at her website

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Lunazen Studios and made possible with support from Talent Club - offering live music and cold beverages in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent. Find their live music schedule here.