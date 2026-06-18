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JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session – Olga Kern

By Vanessa Finney,
Valerie Ing
Published June 18, 2026 at 12:48 PM PDT
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Olga Kern at JPR
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Olga Kern plays the JPR Steinway
Valerie Ing / JPR
Olga Kern at JPR
2 of 3  — image1.jpeg
Olga Kern plays the JPR Steinway
Valerie Ing / JPR
Olga Kern at JPR
3 of 3  — image0.jpeg
Olga Kern plays the JPR Steinway
Valerie Ing / JPR

Van Cliburn Competition Gold Medalist Olga Kern opens this year’s Britt Classical festival in Jacksonville. She detoured to Ashland to play a few pieces on the JPR Steinway.

Russian pianist Olga Kern may be the most accomplished and prized classical pianist to ever breeze into the JPR studios. She arrived with only a minute to spare before her scheduled JPR Live Session, and spent half an hour talking with JPR Arts Reporter Vanessa Finney and playing Rachmaninov and Debussy before whisking off again to the Britt Hill to rehearse with the Britt Festival Orchestra.

The program for the BFO’s opening concert includes Olga in the starring role for a performance of Rachmaninov’s Variations on a Theme by Paganini. Britt Music Director Norman Hyunh also leads the orchestra in two Czech masterpieces: Smetana’s The Moldau and Dvorak’s The New World Symphony. The concert begins Thursday, June 18th at 8pm. Tickets and more information at brittfest.org.

This JPR Live Session was engineered by Jon Griffin from Lunazen Studio. JPR Live Sessions are made possible with support from Talent Club – offering live music and cold beverages in a casual atmosphere in Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule at their website.

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Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney is JPR's All Things Considered host. She also produces the Jefferson Exchange segments My Better Half - exploring how people are thriving in the second half of their lives - and The Creative Way, which profiles regional artists.
See stories by Vanessa Finney
Valerie Ing
Valerie Ing’s history with JPR goes back to the stone age, when she volunteered to answer phones during the 1981 fund drive. Today she's Classical Music Director, and hosts the morning music program First Concert.
See stories by Valerie Ing