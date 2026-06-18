JPR Live Session – Olga Kern

Russian pianist Olga Kern may be the most accomplished and prized classical pianist to ever breeze into the JPR studios. She arrived with only a minute to spare before her scheduled JPR Live Session, and spent half an hour talking with JPR Arts Reporter Vanessa Finney and playing Rachmaninov and Debussy before whisking off again to the Britt Hill to rehearse with the Britt Festival Orchestra.

The program for the BFO’s opening concert includes Olga in the starring role for a performance of Rachmaninov’s Variations on a Theme by Paganini. Britt Music Director Norman Hyunh also leads the orchestra in two Czech masterpieces: Smetana’s The Moldau and Dvorak’s The New World Symphony. The concert begins Thursday, June 18th at 8pm. Tickets and more information at brittfest.org.

This JPR Live Session was engineered by Jon Griffin from Lunazen Studio. JPR Live Sessions are made possible with support from Talent Club – offering live music and cold beverages in a casual atmosphere in Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule at their website.