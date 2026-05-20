JPR Live Session - Sage & Aera

Sage Cook got his start in the band Elephant Revival. He and Aera left Colorado in about 2013 to start a subsistence farm in Kansas.

Missing music, they started the band We Dream Dawn, originally adding a drummer to their lineup about 10 years ago.

In 2025, with a full band, they released the debut full-length from We Dream Dawn - Love Undoubtedly Underlies Everything. They've been touring this spring as a duo, with their cat, and camping at hot springs.

Hear about the origins of We Dream Dawn, about their farm which is now a sustainable food forest, their future, that includes a little one, and some tunes from Love Undoubtedly Underlies Everything.

This JPR Live Session was engineered by Dave Young with help from Jon Griffin. JPR Live Sessions are made possible with support from Talent Club - offering live music and cold beverages in a casual atmosphere in Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule at their website.