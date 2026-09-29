JPR Live Session - Mama's Broke

The Canadian duo Mama's Broke is currently touring on their 3rd album, Reunion.

From Nova Scotia, Amy Lou Keeler and Lisa Maria make up Mama's Broke. They blend various styles of traditional folk from the North America and Europe, and both have a background playing punk. With over a decade of playing music together, they've developed a distinctive vocal style punctuated by intricate acoustic string arrangements.

Hear some new songs and the stories behind them in this JPR Live Session.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Lunazen studios and made possible with support from Talent Club offering live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere.

