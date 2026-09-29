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JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session - Mama's Broke

By Dave Jackson
Published September 29, 2026 at 1:47 PM PDT
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Tour poster art for Mama's Broke
Mama's Broke
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Tour poster art for Mama's Broke

Mama's Broke is on a west coast tour in support of their new album "Reunion". They stopped in for the their 2nd JPR Live Session.

The Canadian duo Mama's Broke is currently touring on their 3rd album, Reunion.

From Nova Scotia, Amy Lou Keeler and Lisa Maria make up Mama's Broke. They blend various styles of traditional folk from the North America and Europe, and both have a background playing punk. With over a decade of playing music together, they've developed a distinctive vocal style punctuated by intricate acoustic string arrangements.

Hear some new songs and the stories behind them in this JPR Live Session.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Lunazen studios and made possible with support from Talent Club offering live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere.

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Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson