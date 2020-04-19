Southern Oregon Coast News

Longtime Bandon Mayor Schamehorn lost her seat to council member Adamson after 22 years leading the city. Meanwhile in North Bend, Mayor Engelke is poised for a fourth term.
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Bandon has 69 vacation rentals. A city committee wants to allow only a few more, along with new fees and a one-year wait for some buyers.
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Residents in search of affordable housing on Oregon’s South Coast now have more options, as the region’s housing authority leases out 105 new apartments in North Bend.
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Part of the money will go to upgrade the rail line for a potential future increase in shipping containers.
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Eleven rural hospitals in Oregon are teaming up in a new state-approved network, which they hope will give them a boost at a time when many are struggling.
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Incumbent Court Boice calls for rural public safety funding and new oil refineries. Democratic challenger Bret Cecil supports expanding early education and a shift away from fossil fuels.
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The Coos County Airport District’s masterplan expects passengers to triple by 2043, partly due to an additional route to Portland.
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CASA volunteers advocate for children in foster care and help courts understand their needs. Services have paused for about 70 children in Coos and Curry counties.
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Incumbent Lynn Coker and challenger Jeremy Dumire disagree over how Curry County should spend limited resources, but both oppose a potential nickel mine near Gold Beach.
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Myrtle Point Mayor Samantha Clayburn says jobs, affordable living and a tight housing market are key challenges as the Southern Oregon city looks to retain families.
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Experts say eviction filings are almost twice as high as before the pandemic, driven by rising costs and stagnant wages.
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The trail replaces a longtime route that was blocked in 2021 and later became the subject of a Surfrider lawsuit.
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A canoe equipped with solar-powered sensors brings environmental science and tribal traditions together in a project designed to support Native youth.