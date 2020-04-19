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Southern Oregon Coast News

Two headshots of smiling candidates.
Candidate photos
Elections
Bandon voters elect new mayor as North Bend mayor secures fourth term
Theo Greenly
Longtime Bandon Mayor Schamehorn lost her seat to council member Adamson after 22 years leading the city. Meanwhile in North Bend, Mayor Engelke is poised for a fourth term.
Lynn Coker, left, and Jeremy Dumire.
Candidate photos
Elections
Coker poised to keep Curry County commissioner seat
Theo Greenly
Incumbent Coos County Sheriff Gabe Fabrizio, left, and challenger Mike Kinnaird
Candidate photos
Elections
Coos County sheriff cruises to re-election
Theo Greenly
Latest from NPR
Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon, accompanied by her aides, speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. Dhillon resigned on Thursday.
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