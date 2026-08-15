Coos County expects more timber money, but won’t budget it yet

Coos County expects to see increased timber revenue, but county officials are waiting before deciding how to spend the additional money.

The increase comes as the county continues to navigate budget challenges that led to staffing and service cuts last year. The higher payments could give the county some breathing room, although the county won't know exactly how much it will receive until next year.

The bump comes after counties’ share of receipts from timber harvested on federal O&C lands within their borders increased from 50% to 75% under a provision in the 2026 federal spending law .

But Coos County Treasurer Megan Simms said the county will not budget that money until it’s in hand.

“I'm a bit of a pessimist just because I've kind of been through some of this stuff before, where I get optimistic and then I'm disappointed,” Simms said.

The O&C lands are federally owned forests managed by the Bureau of Land Management under the O&C Act of 1937.

Simms said the county will not know the exact size of its payment until spring. The county will budget that money for the following fiscal year.

Coos County has made major cuts in recent years, eliminating roughly 20 positions in 2025. The county also reduced jail capacity and public access to some offices, while consolidating some management roles.

Coos County entered the 2026-27 fiscal year without another round of layoffs. Simms said services will remain at last year’s levels.

