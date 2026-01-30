Oregon counties get pay bump from federal logging

The federal government is increasing the amount of logging revenue shared with some Oregon counties due to changes in the 2026 Department of the Interior appropriation bill.

Oregon Counties will now receive 75% of the revenue from timber harvests on federally managed O&C Lands within their borders, compared with the previous 50% split.

The O&C Act mandates sustainable timber harvesting on more than 2 million acres of federal land in 18 Oregon counties, known as the Oregon and California Railroad Revested Lands. Logging revenue helps fund services for counties that cannot tax federal land.

“The passing of the bill represents one of the most, if not THE most significant achievements and highest priorities for O&C Counties in the last 44 years,” the Association of O&C Counties said in a statement.

The change, which reverses a 1982 revision to the 1937 O&C Act, would bring a 50 percent annual increase in county revenue shares.

Coos County Commissioner Rod Taylor said the county can use the extra funds because revenue has not kept pace with inflation.

“We are in desperate straits, and we have nowhere to cut,” Taylor said. “Last year, we had to cut a position from our clerk. We had to cut a position from our land surveyor. We had to close half of the jail.”

The federal government sent Coos County nearly $2 million in timber payments in 2025.

Logging revenue has declined amid increased conservation efforts and regulations. Counties can instead opt for a fixed amount of funding under the Secure Rural Schools Act. Last year, Congress delayed reauthorizing those funds.

Taylor said Coos County’s decision to stick with receiving O&C payments has paid off. He said he hopes the federal government will increase logging on those lands while maintaining sustainable harvest levels.