After an uninsured fishing boat sinks, Coos Bay foots the cleanup bill

The City of Coos Bay has removed an unmanned fishing boat that sank at its marina earlier this month after declaring an emergency to prevent environmental damage and protect the city dock.

The uninsured vessel sank July 2 after its bilge pump failed. The city expects to spend up to $300,000 on the salvage operation, though officials hope the city's insurance policy and other funding sources will cover much of the cost.

The city worked with Billeter Marine Wednesday to raise and remove the wooden fishing boat, Commando, from City Marina.

City Manager Nichole Rutherford told city councilors Tuesday the city's insurer, CIS Oregon, is expected to pay at least half of the cost. It remains unclear how much of the remaining expense will be reimbursed.

“It is very possible they'll include other costs in that claim,” she said. “I don't think we know just yet what they're fully going to cover.”

The city is covering the upfront costs through its capital fund, which Rutherford said could affect other spending.

“It's definitely an unexpected expense,” she said. “It will, you know, prevent us from doing some things that we would otherwise want to do.”

The city is exploring other ways to recoup the cost, including from the vessel owner and potential assistance from state and federal agencies.

City records show Public Works Director Jennifer Wirsing first contacted the International Port of Coos Bay about coordinating the salvage. The port did not have the equipment or personnel needed to remove the vessel, according to council documents.

City officials then declared an emergency and bypassed the customary contracting process because the boat threatened the dock and could release fuel or other contaminants into the bay.

"We had to take some sort of action here,” Wirsing said. “This is an impact to our waters.”

Theo Greenly / JPR Billeter Marine's response team included divers to assist with pumping the bilge of the sunken Commando.

After the bilge pump failed, the boat filled with water and became lodged beneath the city's floating dock.

The next steps include inspecting the vessel and preparing it for dismantling and disposal.

The sinking prompted questions from councilors about other uninsured vessels at the marina. Officials said compliance with insurance requirements has improved since the city changed its moorage rules.

Wirsing said she did not know how many uninsured vessels remained at the docks but said the number was “more than zero." She offered to provide councilors with a precise count later.

