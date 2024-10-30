Delivery of ballots delayed in Coos County as Election Day nears

The Coos County Clerk issued a statement on Tuesday saying the delivery of ballots across the county has been delayed by an unexplained error at the U.S. Postal Service.

According to Clerk Julie Brecke, many voters have not yet received their ballots. Brecke declined to comment on the matter further.

"My office has been inundated by calls from understandably frustrated voters who haven’t received their ballot," her statement reads.

Laura Kerns, communications director for the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office, said in a statement that the delay was caused by human error at the USPS.

Brecke says any Coos County voters who haven’t received their ballot yet shouldn’t count on it arriving at this point. Instead, they should call the county clerk (541-396-7610) or go to their office in person (250 N Baxter St, Coquille) as soon as possible. The clerk can issue replacement ballots for voters who never received one.

"Please be patient and leave a message if we do not answer, as we are dealing with a high volume of calls, I assure you that we will get back to you," Brecke's statement reads.

In an email from Deputy Secretary of State and Tribal Liaison Cheryl Myers to the USPS on October 25, Myers asks the agency to issue a public statement acknowledging the delay and writes, "Coos County saw the same delays during Oregon’s May primary and I join the clerk in her frustration that whatever caused the May delay is happening once again. While we are seeing delays statewide, the recurrence of delays in Coos County is particularly severe and problematic."

USPS Strategic Communications Specialist Kim Frum did not respond to a request for comment before deadline.

In a Monday press release, the agency said it will deliver ballots on time.

"We continue to recommend that it is a good common-sense measure for voters who choose to mail in their ballots to do so before Election Day and at least a week before their election office needs to receive them," the press release reads.

"Neither our office nor the clerk have heard from USPS and we have no explanation why this error happened," Kerns' statement reads. "The good news with vote by mail is there’s still time for these voters to receive and cast a ballot — so long as they take action now to get in touch with the clerk."

There have been concerns raised about whether or not the USPS can handle the high volume of election mail. Local postal workers and residents have said consolidation of postal services has led to slower mail delivery.

"The Postal Service has the operational capacity to deliver the nation’s ballots in the final week of the election. In 2020, Ballot Mail accounted for just 0.11 percent of the Postal Service’s total mail volume," the agency's press release reads.