Legislative swing districts are up for grabs on Oregon coast

For many years, blue dog Democrats held majority political power on Oregon’s beaches, controlling five of the coast’s seven legislative seats as recently as 2021.

But lately, that paradigm is shifting. Registered Republican voters outnumber Democrats on the coast, according to June voter registration data from the Oregon Secretary of State. The GOP now controls five seats — they had six before one of their own switched parties.

Several of these seats, including two swing districts, will be up for grabs in the November general election. But winning these districts won’t just be about energizing the voter base.

It will hinge heavily upon earning support from non-affiliated voters, the region’s largest electorate, a group with a history of electing moderate coastal politicians known for taking atypical stances — sometimes against their own party.

“I think that over time in our state the progressive part of the Democratic Party has not really felt welcoming to a lot of the people on the coast,” said former lawmaker Arnie Roblan, a moderate Democrat from Coos Bay who served 16 years in the legislature. “And so you get the independents who really make the decisions on the coast.”

The winners will govern an evolving Oregon Coast. Logging and fishing remain critical economic drivers, but the struggles of those industries has been accompanied over the years by a steady shift to the political right.

The region is getting older, and retirement incomes have become a larger part of its financial footprint. At the same time, the coast has grown into a tourist destination, with large numbers of people visiting its scenic areas to hike, camp, fish, surf and ride dune buggies. Tourism is now a $2.5 billion industry supporting more than 26,000 jobs.

Balancing these compounding demands comes with unique challenges, particularly for the lawmakers in the coast’s purple districts.

“I’m in a no-win position,” said Sen. Dick Anderson, a Lincoln City Republican who serves Senate District 5, an area from Coos Bay to Florence to Newport where Democrats outnumber Republicans. “I’m never conservative enough for some, and not liberal enough for others. I fit right in the middle.”

Swing seats up for grabs

Candidates are campaigning for two swing districts — a Senate and a House seat — on the north coast in the November general election.

Rep. Cyrus Javadi, a Democrat who left the Republican party in September, faces Republican Max Sherman, a retired teacher, for one of the state’s few competitive House districts: House District 32, which includes Tillamook and Clatsop counties.

Another seat on the north coast is vacant because Sen. Suzanne Weber, R-Tillamook, participated in the 2023 walkouts and is barred from seeking reelection. She represents Senate District 16, another swing district that includes Tillamook, Clatsop and Columbia counties, and parts of Washington, Yamhill and Multnomah counties.

Weber has endorsed Republican Courtney Bangs, a Clatsop County commissioner, who is running against former state Sen. Rachel Armitage, a St. Helens Democrat.

Bucking party lines

Like many communities across Oregon, the towns they’ll govern are trying to evolve from the collapse of local logging mills. But the growth of the tourism and recreation industries are coming with growing pains, increasing demand on the region’s housing market, public services and health care systems.

Seeking to ease the strain, coastal legislators backed House Bill 4148 in this year’s short legislative session, which received bipartisan support but some Republican pushback. The bill allows municipalities to spend a greater share of lodging tax revenue on services like police, emergency services and road maintenance, rather than tourism promotion.

Sometimes, the political challenges of the coast are prompting lawmakers to buck their own party, a common theme among legislators who have served there.

This year, most coastal lawmakers — including two Republicans — backed a bill to increase the state’s tax on campground, hotel and Airbnb stays to fund wildlife conservation programs. Earlier this month, the entire coastal caucus signed a letter seeking to stop the Trump administration from pulling buoys from the sea that help track ocean conditions.

Lawmakers acknowledge this isn’t unusual. Sen. Betsy Johnson, a coastal Democrat who in 2022 ran for governor as an independent and lost, sided with Republicans on issues like guns and a greenhouse gas cap-and-trade plan. Roblan openly acknowledges that he went against the Democratic party’s logging policies that were heavily controversial in his district.

As Rep. David Gomberg, D-Otis, put it: “I’m a Democrat, but I’m a moderate Democrat, and I don’t always vote with the Democratic leadership.”

“The issues are a little more complex out here, and my voting record reflects that complexity on everything from taxes to healthcare to firearms,” Gomberg said.

An influential caucus

Whoever wins in November will join a coastal caucus that can be an influential force in the state capitol, one known for unified stances that can block or advance legislation. Recently, caucus members have supported a project in Coos Bay to create a cargo shipping terminal that’s among the state’s largest economic development projects.

“The Coastal Caucus has long been a group that has been perceived as having disproportionate influence,” said Gomberg, who added that the caucus works across the aisle in a way that is “more focused on geography than on partisanship.”

It stands to question whether that will continue in a shifting coastal voter base. Two counties in coastal legislative districts — Tillamook and Columbia — favored President Barack Obama in his presidential term. The counties have since voted for President Donald Trump in each election.

And despite an increasingly polarized national political landscape, coastal lawmakers in purple districts say they still have to thread a political needle.

“Our party system has developed such a way that you gotta pick one side or the other,” Roblan said. “But I think the majority of people who are just doing their daily lives would find themselves as moderates and be willing to negotiate on just about anything.”

