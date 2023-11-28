Elizabeth Miller

Elizabeth MillerOregon Public Broadcasting
Attorneys claim the district violated Oregon public meetings law and cost district parents hundreds of thousands of dollars.
School districts across the state have struggled to hire and retain superintendents in the last five years. The job has become a contentious one, as school leaders deal with the continuing impacts of the pandemic and face tensions from school boards.
An early literacy bill that initially had widespread support is now facing pushback from education advocates who say they disagree with how the bill would be funded.
In some Oregon districts, teacher recruiting efforts start early – often when future teachers are still in high school.
With summer funding bill stalled, Oregon education leader advises schools, nonprofits to plan on doing withoutOregon school districts and community organizations are hearing from the head of the state education department, that they shouldn’t plan on money from the state for summer programs this year.
To increase Oregon school safety, bills would make threatening mass violence a felony, add panic buttonsBills to address both real and false threats of school violence are on the Legislature’s docket this week — several of them have bipartisan support.
Several bills introduced this legislative session would mandate better services for students with disabilities, but some have already died.
A bill that passed out of the Senate education committee last week would create a task force to study school attendance and why students don’t come to school.
Thousands of students haven’t returned to public schools as part of a ‘concerning’ trend
Targeted efforts in Portland, Salem and the central coast led to substantial gains for students who have historically graduated at lower rates.
Families of Oregon students with disabilities search for solutions in face of insufficient academic supportBeing back in school in-person is more effective for most students than the days of distance learning. But many students with disabilities missed out even more when they were at home. And that time at home gave parents a chance to see what their children were not learning — and take matters into their own hands.
Oregon’s four-year graduation rate is up slightly, to 81.3% for the Class of 2022. It's the second-highest rate recorded for Oregon students.