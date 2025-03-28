© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Maya de Vitry

By Dave Jackson
Published March 28, 2025 at 1:13 PM PDT
Maya de Vitry singing and playing guitar at the JPR, Steve Nelson Performance Studio
1 of 3  — Maya de Vitry in a JPR Live Session
Maya de Vitry at JPR
Dave Jackson / JPR
Joel Timmons on guitar, Maya de Vitry, vocals and guitar, Ethan Jodziewicz on Bass
2 of 3  — Maya de Vitry at JPR
Maya de Vitry trio at JPR
Dave Jackson / JPR
Joel Timmons (guitarist for Maya de Vitry) on guitar ar JPR
3 of 3  — Joel Timmons at JPR with Maya de Vitry
Joel Timmons of the Maya de Vitry Trio at JPR
Dave Jackson / JPR

The Nashville-based singer/songwriter was a member of the trio Stray Birds before launching a solo recording career in 2019. She released her fourth full-length studio album in the Summer of 2024.

Maya de Vitry grew up surrounded by music. Her sister Nina has a solo album and plays in Noah Kahan's touring band. Her brother Kyle is also a recording artist. She initially received formal training in violin, honing her skills playing traditional roots music with family and friends. She is now adept at several instruments in addition to her vocal and songwriting skills.

After spending about 10 years as part of the trio Stray Birds, Maya launched a solo career in 2019. She has 4 solo albums and an EP under her own name and has written with and for a wide variety of other Americana artists around Nashville including Phoebe Hunt, Oliver Wood and Caitlyn Canty.

She now also wears a producer hat and has worked recently on an upcoming release by Shelby Means (bassist for Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway) and the new release from her touring guitarist, Joel Timmons - Psychedelic Surf Country.

Joining her in this JPR Live Session is Joel Timmons on vocals and electric guitar, and bassist Ethan Jodziewicz.

Hear songs from her most recent album The Only Moment, and learn about her career and what motivates her to keep creating.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen Studios and made possible with support from The Talent Club offering live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere in Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule at talentclublive.com.

Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
