JPR Live Session: Maya de Vitry

Maya de Vitry grew up surrounded by music. Her sister Nina has a solo album and plays in Noah Kahan's touring band. Her brother Kyle is also a recording artist. She initially received formal training in violin, honing her skills playing traditional roots music with family and friends. She is now adept at several instruments in addition to her vocal and songwriting skills.

After spending about 10 years as part of the trio Stray Birds, Maya launched a solo career in 2019. She has 4 solo albums and an EP under her own name and has written with and for a wide variety of other Americana artists around Nashville including Phoebe Hunt, Oliver Wood and Caitlyn Canty.

She now also wears a producer hat and has worked recently on an upcoming release by Shelby Means (bassist for Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway) and the new release from her touring guitarist, Joel Timmons - Psychedelic Surf Country.

Joining her in this JPR Live Session is Joel Timmons on vocals and electric guitar, and bassist Ethan Jodziewicz.

Hear songs from her most recent album The Only Moment, and learn about her career and what motivates her to keep creating.

