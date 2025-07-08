JPR Live Session - Southern Avenue

Southern Avenue (the road) is a famous road in Memphis that leads to Soulsville - the home of Stax Records. Southern Avenue (the band) is a family band featuring the sisters Jackson - Tierrinii, Tikyra and Ava along with guitarist Ori Natfally that brings the soul of Memphis to new audiences.

The blues-award winning, Grammy nominated band just released their 4th full-length album, Family.

Hear some of their new tunes in a stripped-down performance and hear them talk with host Danielle Kelly in this JPR Live Session.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin and made possible with support of The Talent Club offering live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere in Talent. Find their live music schedule here.