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JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session - Southern Avenue

By Dave Jackson
Published July 8, 2025 at 8:20 AM PDT
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The band Southern Avenue at the JPR Steve Nelson performance space with JPR Live Session host Danielle Kelly
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Southern Avenue at JPR
The band Southern Avenue at the JPR Steve Nelson performance space with JPR Live Session host Danielle Kelly
2 of 2  — 513507149_700183816189692_4834518583950586922_n.jpg
Southern Avenue at JPR

The gospel-inspired, Memphis soul, family band Southern Avenue stopped by on their west coast tour in support of their latest album, Family.

Southern Avenue (the road) is a famous road in Memphis that leads to Soulsville - the home of Stax Records. Southern Avenue (the band) is a family band featuring the sisters Jackson - Tierrinii, Tikyra and Ava along with guitarist Ori Natfally that brings the soul of Memphis to new audiences.

The blues-award winning, Grammy nominated band just released their 4th full-length album, Family.

Hear some of their new tunes in a stripped-down performance and hear them talk with host Danielle Kelly in this JPR Live Session.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin and made possible with support of The Talent Club offering live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere in Talent. Find their live music schedule here.

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Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson