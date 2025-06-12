© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session - Adam Gabriel & The Cavaliers

By Dave Jackson,
Danielle Kelly
Published June 12, 2025 at 12:57 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Adam Gabrriel & The Cavaliers in a JPR Live Session
1 of 3  — 1000004575.jpg
Adam Gabrriel & The Cavaliers in a JPR Live Session
2 of 3  — 1000004574.jpg
Adam Gabrriel & The Cavaliers in a JPR Live Session
3 of 3  — 1000004571.jpg

Southern Oregon's own Adam Gabriel & The Cavaliers stopped by to play some new tunes and chat with Danielle Kelly ahead of their national tour.

A rising star in the regional music scene, Adam Gabriel recently won the Ashland Folk Collective curated open mic competition.

He and his band, the Cavaliers played at the Craterian Theatre in Medford before embarking on a national tour. Hear some new tunes in this JPR Live Session and learn about his lengthy music career and some upcoming releases.

JPR Live Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen Studios and made possible with support from the Talent Club featuring live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule at talentclublive.com

Tags
JPR Live Sessions JPR Live Sessions
Stay Connected
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson
Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
See stories by Danielle Kelly