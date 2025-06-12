JPR Live Session - Adam Gabriel & The Cavaliers

A rising star in the regional music scene, Adam Gabriel recently won the Ashland Folk Collective curated open mic competition.

He and his band, the Cavaliers played at the Craterian Theatre in Medford before embarking on a national tour. Hear some new tunes in this JPR Live Session and learn about his lengthy music career and some upcoming releases.

JPR Live Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen Studios and made possible with support from the Talent Club featuring live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule at talentclublive.com