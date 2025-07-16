JPR Live Session: Jason Dea West & The Siskiyou Crest

Originally from Wisconsin, Jason Dea West left home early to pursue music and has lived the troubadour lifestyle.

For a time, he made his home in Southern Oregon's Applegate Valley where he formed the band Intuitive Compass. He has since moved on but continues to return to the area to work and perform. He is now touring with his band The Siskiyou Crest.

Hear him talk with Danielle Kelly about his music, including his latest release 8 Miles From Rusk and debut some new tunes in this JPR Live Session.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen Studios and made possible with support from The Talent Club with live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere. Find their live music schedule at talentclublive.com