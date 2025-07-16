© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Jason Dea West & The Siskiyou Crest

By Dave Jackson,
Danielle Kelly
Published July 16, 2025 at 2:53 PM PDT
Jason Dea West returned to the JPR studio for a live session with his band The Siskiyou Crest and debuted some new songs.

Originally from Wisconsin, Jason Dea West left home early to pursue music and has lived the troubadour lifestyle.

For a time, he made his home in Southern Oregon's Applegate Valley where he formed the band Intuitive Compass. He has since moved on but continues to return to the area to work and perform. He is now touring with his band The Siskiyou Crest.

Hear him talk with Danielle Kelly about his music, including his latest release 8 Miles From Rusk and debut some new tunes in this JPR Live Session.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen Studios and made possible with support from The Talent Club with live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere. Find their live music schedule at talentclublive.com

Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
