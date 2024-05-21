Upcoming JPR Live Sessions

5/28 at 1PM - Advance Base w/Karima Walker

Advance Base – AKA Owen Ashworth - is a singer/composer who plays what has been described as “lo-fi,” “depressed,” and “weirdly uplifting” music. He plays an arsenal of electronic instruments centered around the electric piano.

Karima Walker is an interdisciplinary artist – primarily a musician, she collaborates with dancers, sculptors, cinematographers, photographers and creative non-fiction writers. Her latest release – 2021’s Waking the Dreaming Body – was featured on several “best albums” lists that year.

Advance Base with guest Karima Walker are performing at the Ashland Unitarian Fellowship on May 28. Find tickets and more information at bandsintown.com

5/30 at 8PM - Open Air Amplified presents Open Mic Night

JPR Live Sessions meets Open Air Amplified on Friday, 5/30 at 8PM. Join us for 2 hours of JPR Live Sessions featuring musicians from our region. Get to know local artists Sophia Phoenix, The Miller Twins, Charlee Prayer, Mountaintop Sound and the winners of the Ashland Folk Collective Open Mic contest in April, The Balladirs.

6/7 at Noon - Imogen Clark

Imogen Clark – Australian singer/songwriter Imogen Clark trained to sing opera when she was just 8 years old. By 12, she had transitioned to guitar and piano and began songwriting. Her new release The art of Getting Through, drops on 5/31. She says the first song she wrote for the album was in 2017 and the last, while they were doing to recording and that songs cover most of her 20s. Though she performs with a full band, in this JPR Live Session, she's performing solo, acoustic.

6/14 at Noon - Blue Water Highway

Blue Water Highway is an Austin-based Americana/Folk-rock combo. Known for soulful harmonies, thoughtful songwriting and entertaining live performances their latest release, Year of the Dragon, showcases their rootsy blend of rock and Americana. Founded by childhood friends Zack Kibodeux and Greg Essington they take their name from the hometown coastal highway that runs from the mouth of the Brazos River to Galveston. Over the course of the last decade, they’ve toured internationally both headlining and supporting acts like Bob Seger, Shane Smith and the Saints, Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Turnpike Troubadours. They have a handful of studio releases, a live album and a couple holiday albums.

JPR Live Sessions are made possible with support from The Talent Club offering cold drinks and live music in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule at talentclublive.com