© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Glitterfox

By Danielle Kelly,
Dave Jackson
Published October 6, 2023 at 1:45 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Glitterfox at the JPR Performance Studio
Danielle Kelly
/
JPR

The Portland-based indie-folk band is performing October 13 at The Hivve in Grants Pass.

Glitterfox founding members - Solange Igoa and Andrea Walker met at a party at Andrea's house in Long Beach, California. Right away they knew they should make music together. They lived together in a van for a couple of years as "feral musicians" traveling, playing gigs and busking. Eleven years later, they're married, living in Portland, and playing with a full band - with the mustachioed Eric Stalker on bass and Blaine "Rocket Fuel" Heinonen on drums - managed and mentored by Chris Funk of the Decemberists.

They play indie-folk with rock and Americana sensibilities and sing songs about struggles with an eye towards finding the silver lining.

In 2022, Willamette Weekly named them one of Portland's best bands.

They spoke with Danielle Kelly and played 3 live songs including a brand new single - TV - due out on October 25th. They're performing October 13th at The Hivve in Grants Pass. Find tickets and more information here.

This JPR Live Session was engineered by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen productions.

Tags
JPR Live Sessions JPR Music
Stay Connected
Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
See stories by Danielle Kelly
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
See stories by Dave Jackson