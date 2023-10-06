JPR Live Session: Glitterfox

Glitterfox founding members - Solange Igoa and Andrea Walker met at a party at Andrea's house in Long Beach, California. Right away they knew they should make music together. They lived together in a van for a couple of years as "feral musicians" traveling, playing gigs and busking. Eleven years later, they're married, living in Portland, and playing with a full band - with the mustachioed Eric Stalker on bass and Blaine "Rocket Fuel" Heinonen on drums - managed and mentored by Chris Funk of the Decemberists.

They play indie-folk with rock and Americana sensibilities and sing songs about struggles with an eye towards finding the silver lining.

In 2022, Willamette Weekly named them one of Portland's best bands.

They spoke with Danielle Kelly and played 3 live songs including a brand new single - TV - due out on October 25th. They're performing October 13th at The Hivve in Grants Pass. Find tickets and more information here.

This JPR Live Session was engineered by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen productions.