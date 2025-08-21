© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: The Rosa Lees

By Dave Jackson
Published August 21, 2025 at 12:32 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Rosa Lees in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
1 of 6  — 20250818_172431.jpg
The Rosa Lees in the Steve Nelson Performance Studio
Dave Jackson / JPR
Holly Hurley (left), Rachel Buklad (right) of the Rosa Lees
2 of 6  — 20250818_161117.jpg
Holly Hurley (left), Rachel Buklad (right) of the Rosa Lees
Dave Jackson / JPR
Bekkah McAlvage (left) and Holly Hurley (right) of the Rosa Lees
3 of 6  — 20250818_161817.jpg
Bekkah McAlvage (left) and Holly Hurley (right) of the Rosa Lees
Dave Jackson / JPR
Bekkah McAlvage of The Rosa Lees
4 of 6  — 20250818_170325.jpg
Bekkah McAlvage of The Rosa Lees
Dave Jackson / JPR
Hollly Hurley of The Rosa Lees
5 of 6  — 20250818_172052.jpg
Hollly Hurley of The Rosa Lees
Dave Jackson / JPR
Jessie Monter of The Rosa Lees
6 of 6  — 20250818_172105.jpg
Jessie Monter of The Rosa Lees
Dave Jackson / JPR

The Southern Oregon based, all-woman, bluegrass combo released their debut, Wake Up Call last spring and have spent the last few months hitting stages and festivals across the Pacific Northwest.

The Rosa Lees - Bekkah McAlvage on guitar and lead vocals, Holly Hurley on bass and lead vocals, Rachel Buklad on banjo and harmony vocals, and Jessie Monter on fiddle and harmony vocals - are working mothers, all of whom have haunted the regional music scene for years.

Their debut release, Wake Up Call came out last spring. They bring depth to their instrumental and vocal arrangements, and a refreshing dose of feminine energy and fun to their songs, all while paying homage to traditions and stretching out into newer territory.

Hear them talk about their beginnings, their home/artistic life balance and some live cuts from Wake Up Call in this JPR Live Session. Learn more about The Rosa Lees here.

JPR Live sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin and made possible with support from The Talent Club offering live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent. Find their live music schedule here

Tags
JPR Live Sessions JPR MusicJPR Live Sessions
Stay Connected
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson