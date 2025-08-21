JPR Live Session: The Rosa Lees

The Rosa Lees - Bekkah McAlvage on guitar and lead vocals, Holly Hurley on bass and lead vocals, Rachel Buklad on banjo and harmony vocals, and Jessie Monter on fiddle and harmony vocals - are working mothers, all of whom have haunted the regional music scene for years.

Their debut release, Wake Up Call came out last spring. They bring depth to their instrumental and vocal arrangements, and a refreshing dose of feminine energy and fun to their songs, all while paying homage to traditions and stretching out into newer territory.

Hear them talk about their beginnings, their home/artistic life balance and some live cuts from Wake Up Call in this JPR Live Session. Learn more about The Rosa Lees here.

JPR Live sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin and made possible with support from The Talent Club offering live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent. Find their live music schedule here