Unprecedented Rescission Bill Defunds Public Media

Statement from Katherine Maher, President & CEO of NPR:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – July 18, 2025 – Today, Congress passed H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025. This decision "clawed back" $1.1 billion in funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting for fiscal years 2026 and 2027 — money that was allocated for local stations and communities in all 50 states and territories. The vote was exceptionally close in the House and Senate, a reflection of public media's enduring popularity and widespread support.

This vote is an unwarranted dismantling of beloved local civic institutions, and an act of Congress that disregards the public will. Two-thirds of Americans support federal funding for public media, and believe that it is a good value for taxpayer dollars. Americans listen to their local NPR stations daily, watch their favorite PBS shows loyally, raise their children on educational television, and listen to music stations that showcase the best of our home-grown music traditions.

Public funding has enabled the flourishing of a uniquely American system of unparalleled cultural, informational, and educational programming, and ensured access to vital emergency alerting and reporting in times of crisis — all for about $1.60 per American, every year. Parents and children, senior citizens and students, tribal and rural communities — all will bear the harm of this vote.

Locally owned and independent, public radio stations reach 99.7% of the American public, and employ thousands of people, including nearly 3,000 local journalists. They have deep roots in their communities, an unflagging dedication to public service, and a commitment to all listeners, regardless of background or belief.

Supporters of defunding are fixated on NPR and PBS, but in reality the cuts will be felt where these services are needed most. Stations in places like West Virginia, and those serving tribal nations, receive more than 50% of their budget from federal funding. Public radio provides local programming that would otherwise be unavailable — coverage of town councils, statehouse affairs, local elections, and local music.

Public radio is also a lifeline, connecting rural communities to the rest of the nation, and providing life-saving emergency broadcasting and weather alerts. Nearly 3-in-4 Americans say they rely on their public radio stations for alerts and news for their public safety. In fact, while the Senate considered amendments yesterday, a 7.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska, prompting three coastal stations to start broadcasting live tsunami warnings, urging their communities to head to high ground. Even in the face of evacuation warnings, staff at KUCB remained at the station at sea level to get emergency messages on the air in coordination with public safety officials.

Despite promises from some Members of Congress to fix anything the bill breaks, this will be an irreversible loss. If a station doesn't survive this sudden turn by Congress, a vital stitch in our American fabric will be gone for good.

Public media is a resilient civic good, its organizations dedicated to public service. Tonight, our network's service to the nation suffered a tremendous setback. Together — and with support from listeners and readers in communities around the nation — we will work to rebuild.

