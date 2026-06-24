Mike Campbell settles in to his role as bandleader of The Dirty Knobs

Mike Campbell, lead guitarist and one of the founding members of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, spent about four decades as Petty's co-captain. They began playing together as Mudcrutch in the early 1970s before forming the Heartbreakers after moving from Gainesville, Florida to California.

The Dirty Knobs began as a Heartbreakers side project that was mainly something for Campbell to do during down times. It wasn't until a few years after the end of TPATH, that the Knobs released their debut, Wreckless Abandon.

If the new album, Mission of Mercy, sounds like a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers album, it's no accident. Campbell co-wrote many of Petty's best tunes and sang harmonies with him for decades. Mission of Mercy was produced by George Drakoulias who worked with the Heartbreakers and Heartbreaker drummer, Steve Ferrone, joins the Knobs on the album.

Like Keith Richards, Mike Campbell is a master of the guitar hook — think Refugee, Mary Jane's Last Dance, and Breakdown. With Dirty Knobs, Campbell writes the hooks and also sings lead and writes lyrics. While he isn't the master wordsmith that Petty was, he has a knack for writing relatable songs that appeal to a broad audience. He also delivers them with heart, stepping up as the band's front man in this new era.

Mission of Mercy is a mix of guitar rock and Americana with some folk elements sprinkled in. Campbell is joined by singer/songwriter Morgane Stapleton (wife of Chris Stapleton) on More than Gold, a folky tune with a Nashville sound. The rich harmonies and layered production of the title track make it sound like a long lost Beach Boys song. Campbell is also joined by Kate Pierson (B52s) on vocals and bongos for the tune Bongo Mania — a fast-paced rocker with bongos so fast it sounds like a cartoon character is getting ready to take off running. For a twist, the final song, Vagrant, has a jazzy feel with a spoken word vocal track that sounds like something Tom Waits might write.

For fans of classic rock, the Heartbreakers, and tasty guitar licks, Mission of Mercy will be like a breath of fresh air. Hear Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs on Open Air - Weekdays 9am-3pm on on JPR's Rhythm and News Service.

