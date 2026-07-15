Allison Russell promotes healing on her new release "In the Hour of Chaos"

Allison Russell is a genre-bending Canadian singer-songwriter who has a long history of championing social justice causes and amplifying under-represented voices. Her musical journey has included the acclaimed quartet Our Native Daughters, alongside Amythyst Kiah, Rhiannon Giddens, and Leyla McCalla, as well as the Americana duo-fronted band, Birds of Chicago, with her husband and creative partner, Jeremy Lindsay (better known as JT Nero). Beyond the concert stage, Russell has also brought her powerful presence to Broadway, portraying Persephone in two runs of Hadestown, the Tony Award-winning musical by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell.

Our Native Daughters with Amythyst Kiah on vocals -

Birds of Chicago:

Allison Russell in Hadestown:

With two critically acclaimed albums already behind her—Outside Child and The Returner, the first two parts of a planned trilogy—Allison Russell takes a different path on her latest release, In the Hour of Chaos. Rather than continuing that deeply personal narrative, which explores her abusive childhood and its aftermath, this album stands on its own as an intentional act of healing.

Russell has long spoken about the restorative power of art, especially music, and believes serious artistic conversations too often overlook creativity's capacity to lift people up. In the Hour of Chaos embraces that philosophy, inviting listeners to find joy and human connection at a moment when isolation and division can feel overwhelming.

In the Hour of Chaos combines elements of folk, Americana, and soul, reflecting Russell's wide-ranging musical vocabulary. Long before launching her solo career, she was known as an accomplished banjo player in several of her earlier projects. Nearly every song features a guest artist, many familiar to Open Air listeners — Norah Jones, Kashus Culpepper, Sara Watkins, Devon Gilfillian, Ruby Amanfu, Joy Oladokun, Yola, and Brittney Spencer. It was produced by JT Nero.

The variety of sounds and uplifting message make these tunes easy to listen to, while offering a window into Russell's worldview. The standout track, Black Lavender, features Brittney Spencer and was released on Juneteenth as a celebration of the strength, solidarity, and shared wisdom of women—especially Black women. The song serves as Russell's tribute to the women whose love, guidance, and encouragement helped sustain her throughout her life and career.

One of the songs we played often on Open Air from The Returner was Springtime. In it, Allison Russell celebrates the hard-won journey from surviving abuse to reclaiming joy and hope. On her new album, she revisits that imagery from a different perspective. Joined by Joy Oladokun on No Springtime, Russell acknowledges that the arrival of April—and the promise of spring—can also awaken dormant grief. Rather than getting trapped in a cycle of sorrow, the song encourages listeners to seek help and embrace the difficult work of healing.

Join us on Open Air, where we'll be diving into In the Hour of Chaos and maybe doing a little healing ourselves over the next few months. Open Air is Monday - Friday, 9am - 3pm on JPR's Rhythm and News Service.