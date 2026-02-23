Grants Pass expands free early learning program amid rising demand

The Grants Pass School District plans to open a second early learning site next year, doubling preschool capacity as demand for affordable early childhood education continues to grow.

The free program launched in 2023 and offers preschool, playgroups and workshops.

Early Childhood Coordinator Annie Blanchard said the pandemic highlighted the need to support kids coming into kindergarten.

“There was just a huge skill gap for children before they started school," she said. "There's not a whole lot of resources for early learning in our community that families can afford.”

Blanchard said some families do not qualify for the low-income Head Start program but still cannot afford preschool tuition, leaving a gap the district aims to fill.

The program also connects families with community resources, including housing and food assistance, to help create stable home environments for young children.

"Our enrollment is steadily increasing, and our wait list is just getting longer and longer," Blanchard said.

Play group participation, she said, has grown by 60%. She said the current site at Highland Elementary School doesn't have enough space to meet the growing demand.

To expand capacity, they're opening a second early learning site at Parkside Elementary School, increasing preschool enrollment to 72 total spots.

The program is funded entirely through donations and grants. The district plans to hold a golf fundraiser in June for a preschool playground at Parkside. Blanchard said the new preschool site is expected to open in fall 2027.