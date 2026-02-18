California school districts must update policies related to immigration enforcement

California school districts must update policies tied to immigration enforcement by March 1 to comply with recent changes in state law.

The adjustments hail back to 2025, when the Trump administration rescinded a Biden-era policy that had protected areas like churches, schools and hospitals from immigration enforcement activities.

In response, the California legislature amended the state education code and directed the attorney general to revise model policy language.

Now, school districts and county offices of education must follow suit. Many are following the California School Boards Association's policy guide.

"Approximately 133,000 undocumented children attend California’s public K-12 schools," the attorney general's model policy reads. "The State and its educators must do everything within their control to make all California schools safe havens for California’s students and families."

Under the changes, district staff may not disclose student education records or employee personnel records to immigration officers. Staff also may not grant officers access to students or nonpublic areas of campus. The policy reiterates that employees must not obstruct or interfere with an immigration officer who nevertheless enters nonpublic areas.

Arcata Elementary School District Superintendent Luke Biesecker said the district reviewed its immigration policies a year ago, so aligning with state law didn’t take many changes.

"The most recent update is just the additional requirement that we're doing communications to the school community if there is any sort of immigration enforcement activity on campus or around campus," he said.

The updated policies also require districts to post information about the right to a free public education, regardless of immigration status, in all buildings and on their websites.

Biesecker said the district plans to train front office staff, who are most likely to encounter law enforcement.

He said he hopes the policy will help the district be prepared.

"At this point, to my knowledge, there still hasn't been any immigration enforcement activities on a school campus in California," Biesecker said. "We certainly want families to feel safe. And our focus is on education, and so we're hoping that will continue."

Some districts have experienced a drop in attendance over fears about immigration enforcement.

Biesecker said there's been a series of Know Your Rights workshops in the region recently.

The district will send out information to families on Monday about the updated policy.

Biesecker said their questions and concerns will help guide next steps.