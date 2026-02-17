© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Henley High School student engineers build custom car for four-year-old

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 17, 2026 at 8:32 PM PST
Henley High students Alex Smith, Theron Tyler, and Layne Worrell make changes to the design of a car built for a 4-year-old with limited mobility. The students participated in a Go Baby Go program in their engineering class, led by Kristi Lebkowsky.

Henley High School engineering students designed and built a custom ride-on car for a 4-year-old child during a class project tied to a national mobility initiative.

The project is part of the Go Baby Go, a program that modifies battery powered cars for children with limited mobility. Students customized a bright red car for Paxton, a 4-year-old from the Eugene area who loves dinosaurs.

Kristi Lebkowsky, Henley's engineering teacher and project adviser, introduced the program after learning about it at a conference last year.

“Mobility is directly tied to social development in children,” Lebkowsky said. “When kids can’t move freely, it limits their ability to play, engage, and grow socially.”

Students began with a base car kit and designed modifications to meet Paxton’s needs, including head and neck supports, a push-button toggle control and an adjustable harness system.

Student engineers and team design

Two seniors, Joshua Weaver and Anthony Flores, led the first phase. They developed a custom head support system and personalized the car with Paxton’s name and dinosaur decals.

“We took the skills we learned in class and applied them,” Flores said in a press release. “We know he likes dinosaurs, so we made the car just for him.”

After graduating, Weaver and Flores handed the project off to a second team: Layne Worrell, Theron Tyler, Aliea Bresch, Ethan Bissell and Alex Smith.

During Paxton’s first fitting, students realized they needed to adjust the design. The second team redesigned the headrest for greater adjustability, improved the harness to allow for growth and used 3D printing to create custom parts. They also added armrests and a sensor-controlled toggle system.

Paxton received the car in July and loved it.

“We wanted to make it as perfect as we could for him," Worrell said.

Henley High engineering students Theron Tyler and Layne Worrell pose next to the finished ride-on car for 4-year-old Paxton. Students built the car while participating in the Go Baby Go initiative, which supports children with mobility challenges.
Henley High School
Henley High engineering students from team two, Theron Tyler and Layne Worrell, pose next to the finished ride-on car for 4-year-old Paxton. Students built the car while participating in the Go Baby Go initiative, which supports children with mobility challenges.

Lebkowsky said the project gave students hands-on experience similar to professional engineering work.

"Just like in industry, teams shift, designs evolve, and solutions are built collaboratively," she said.

Lebkowsky plans to make Go Baby Go part of the curriculum and hopes to establish a local chapter of Go Baby Go in southern Oregon.

“This is a way to give back to our community and serve children in Klamath County,” she said. “With these cars, kids like Paxton aren’t just moving, they’re playing and being included.”

Guests

  • Kristi Lebkowsky, Henley High School Engineering and Robotics instructor at Henley High School
  • Layne Worrell, senior at Henley High
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
