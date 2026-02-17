Mayor says Rogue River must balance heritage and growth

Rogue River Mayor Pam VanArsdale said the town is working to balance its historic identity with ongoing economic pressures, including an aging population and rising service costs.

The city, incorporated as Woodville in 1910, adopted the name Rogue River in 1912. Before that, early settlers referred to the area as “Tail Holt,” a name tied to pioneers who crossed the river by swimming while holding onto their horses’ tails.

VanArsdale, a semi-retired real estate agent, entered public service in 2006 after attending a city meeting where she said a developer made misleading claims. She joined the planning commission and later continued in city leadership roles.

The League of Oregon Cities recently honored VanArsdale for her service. She credited the city’s council and staff for what she described as effective teamwork.

VanArsdale said about 40% of Rogue River residents are 65 or older, and roughly 14% live below the poverty line. Those demographics present financial challenges as the city works to maintain services while keeping costs manageable for residents.

To maintain a fully staffed police department, the city recently approved a modest increase to its public safety fee. VanArsdale said city leaders favor small, incremental adjustments over larger increases that could place a heavier burden on residents.

Guest