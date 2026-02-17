© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

Mayor says Rogue River must balance heritage and growth

By Natalie Golay
Published February 17, 2026 at 3:33 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
The concrete bridge over the Rogue River serves as a landmark for drivers passing by the City of Rogue River along the I-5 corridor between Medford and Grants Pass, Oregon.
Aerial photo by Randy Johnson
The concrete bridge over the Rogue River serves as a landmark for drivers passing by the City of Rogue River along the I-5 corridor between Medford and Grants Pass, Oregon.

Rogue River Mayor Pam VanArsdale said the town is working to balance its historic identity with ongoing economic pressures, including an aging population and rising service costs.

The city, incorporated as Woodville in 1910, adopted the name Rogue River in 1912. Before that, early settlers referred to the area as “Tail Holt,” a name tied to pioneers who crossed the river by swimming while holding onto their horses’ tails.

VanArsdale, a semi-retired real estate agent, entered public service in 2006 after attending a city meeting where she said a developer made misleading claims. She joined the planning commission and later continued in city leadership roles.

The League of Oregon Cities recently honored VanArsdale for her service. She credited the city’s council and staff for what she described as effective teamwork.

VanArsdale said about 40% of Rogue River residents are 65 or older, and roughly 14% live below the poverty line. Those demographics present financial challenges as the city works to maintain services while keeping costs manageable for residents.

To maintain a fully staffed police department, the city recently approved a modest increase to its public safety fee. VanArsdale said city leaders favor small, incremental adjustments over larger increases that could place a heavier burden on residents.

Guest

  • Pam VanArsdale, mayor of Rogue River
Tags
The Jefferson Exchange AppfeedJefferson Exchange
Stay Connected
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay