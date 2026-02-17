How Sen. Richard Neuberger transformed Oregon politics

Historian Steven Forrester describes former U.S. Sen. Richard Neuberger as a prolific writer and influential figure in Oregon and national politics.

Forrest first became interested in Neuberger, after Neuberger visited his family. The encounter left a lasting impression and later inspired Forrester to write the biography "Richard Neuberger: Oregon Politics and the Making of a U.S. Senator."

Despite his impact, Forrester said Neuberger is often overlooked, serving as a bridge between the political eras of Oregon leaders such as Mark Hatfield and Tom McCall.

Neuberger’s political identity took shape early. Forrester describes him as a “Jewish outsider” and "rabble-rouser" at the University of Oregon.

At 21, Neuberger traveled to Nazi Germany and reported on the rise of Adolf Hitler’s Brownshirts before much of the United States grasped the scope of the threat, Forrester said. He later wrote that Neuberger “essentially predicted where things were going to go” through his reporting and advocacy.

Neuberger was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1954, becoming the first Democrat from Oregon to hold the seat in 40 years.

In the Senate, Neuberger championed conservation, a term that preceded modern environmentalism. He was an original co-sponsor of the Wilderness Act and worked to prevent the full liquidation of the Klamath Tribe’s timberlands.

Neuberger viewed his work as laying the groundwork for the future, helping shape Oregon’s political and environmental identity, Forrester said.

Forrester said Neuberger’s career offers lessons for contemporary leaders. Rather than adhering strictly to party positions, Neuberger built his reputation by articulating his views publicly and forcefully.

Neuberger's legacy, Forrester said, reflects the influence of leaders willing to speak openly and defend their convictions.

