The Jefferson Exchange

Hiding in plain sight: Confronting the crisis of teen dating violence

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 13, 2026 at 3:40 PM PST
YWCA Enid

Teen dating violence affects more young people than many families realize.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, a time when organizations across Southern Oregon highlight prevention and education efforts.

Tanya Day, community outreach manager at Community Works, said national data show one in three girls and one in six boys experience some form of dating violence before graduating from high school.

Abuse in teen relationships often begins with emotional manipulation rather than physical harm.

Day said early signs may include extreme jealousy, constant monitoring or demands for frequent check-ins. Parents may notice their teen withdrawing from friends, changing behavior or appearing anxious about meeting a partner’s expectations.

“When you're in a violent relationship, it can feel really isolating, and you can feel really alone,” Day said.

Day, who is also a survivor, now works with people seeking help and safety.

Prevention and resources

Day said prevention begins with early, ongoing conversations about consent, respect and healthy boundaries. She encourages parents and caregivers to introduce these concepts in age-appropriate ways and revisit them as children grow.

Teens may not open up right away, so persistence is key.

“A teen’s probably not going to open up to you the first time you ask them a question,” Day said. “It might be the 50th time before they tell you anything.”

Community Works provides about 30,000 services annually to Jackson County residents. The organization operates a 24-hour confidential helpline at 541-779-HELP, where callers can speak with advocates and access shelter and other resources.

Day said community awareness can create lasting change.

“Every single teen that we could have this conversation with is going to make a difference,” she said.

Guest

  • Tanya Day

Resources

Anyone experiencing domestic or dating violence can contact Community Works’ 24-hour confidential helpline at 541-779-HELP.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
