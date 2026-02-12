Oregon begins two-year rollout of recycling overhaul

Oregon is overhauling its recycling system under a 2021 law designed to modernize how waste is collected, sorted and processed statewide.

The Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act took effect in July 2025 and will be phased in over two years. The law aims to create consistent recycling rules across Oregon and shift more responsibility to packaging producers.

Theresa Strandquist, recycling and educational outreach coordinator for Southern Oregon Sanitation, said the state is rolling out the changes gradually.

“Basically, the state talks about it as a dial, not a switch,” she said.

The phased approach allows sorting facilities and workers to adjust to newly accepted materials as rules are finalized. State officials say the goal is to replace a patchwork system, in which recycling rules varied by local hauler, with uniform standards.

Under the updated guidelines, residents can place plastic bottles, jugs and tubs, along with metal and most paper, in curbside recycling bins.

Items that can jam sorting equipment, including plastic bags and small flat objects, such as loose lids, should be taken to designated RecycleOn Oregon drop-off centers.

The law also establishes a producer responsibility requirement, obligating manufacturers to help fund recycling services and ensure their packaging is recyclable. Supporters say the policy will encourage companies to move away from materials that are difficult to process, including Styrofoam, and toward packaging that can be more readily recycled.

By 2027, state leaders expect the system to provide greater transparency and confidence that materials collected for recycling are sent to facilities that meet state environmental and safety requirements.

In Josephine, Jackson and Klamath counties, Southern Oregon Sanitation is providing outreach and education to help residents understand the new rules and reduce contamination in recycling streams.

