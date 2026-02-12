© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

Oregon begins two-year rollout of recycling overhaul

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 12, 2026 at 3:49 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Southern Oregon Sanitation

Oregon is overhauling its recycling system under a 2021 law designed to modernize how waste is collected, sorted and processed statewide.

The Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act took effect in July 2025 and will be phased in over two years. The law aims to create consistent recycling rules across Oregon and shift more responsibility to packaging producers.

Theresa Strandquist, recycling and educational outreach coordinator for Southern Oregon Sanitation, said the state is rolling out the changes gradually.

“Basically, the state talks about it as a dial, not a switch,” she said.

The phased approach allows sorting facilities and workers to adjust to newly accepted materials as rules are finalized. State officials say the goal is to replace a patchwork system, in which recycling rules varied by local hauler, with uniform standards.

Under the updated guidelines, residents can place plastic bottles, jugs and tubs, along with metal and most paper, in curbside recycling bins.

Southern Oregon Sanitation

Items that can jam sorting equipment, including plastic bags and small flat objects, such as loose lids, should be taken to designated RecycleOn Oregon drop-off centers.

The law also establishes a producer responsibility requirement, obligating manufacturers to help fund recycling services and ensure their packaging is recyclable. Supporters say the policy will encourage companies to move away from materials that are difficult to process, including Styrofoam, and toward packaging that can be more readily recycled.

By 2027, state leaders expect the system to provide greater transparency and confidence that materials collected for recycling are sent to facilities that meet state environmental and safety requirements.

In Josephine, Jackson and Klamath counties, Southern Oregon Sanitation is providing outreach and education to help residents understand the new rules and reduce contamination in recycling streams.

Theresa Strandquist, Recycling and Community Outreach Coordinator for Southern Oregon Sanitation joins Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Feb. 12, 2026.
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
Theresa Strandquist, recycling and community outreach coordinator for Southern Oregon Sanitation, joins Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Feb. 12, 2026.

Guest

  • Theresa Strandquist, recycling and community outreach coordinator, Southern Oregon Sanitation
Tags
The Jefferson Exchange AppfeedJefferson Exchange
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay