Jackson and Coos Bay librarians share book picks to build connection

Public libraries in Southern Oregon are expanding their role beyond traditional book lending, positioning themselves as gathering spaces for conversation, events and shared experiences.

Staff from Jackson County Library Services and the Coos Bay Public Library joined the Jefferson Exchange to discuss how programming and curated book recommendations are helping libraries function as modern public squares.

Redefining the public square

Josh Letsinger, community engagement manager for Jackson County Library Services, said outreach is a primary focus.

“Libraries aren’t as static as they used to be,” he said. “We are trying to be everywhere.”

One example is Rogue Reads, a countywide winter reading program that encourages residents to read shared titles and participate in related events. This year’s selections include “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt for adults and “The Octopus Escapes” by Maile Meloy for younger readers.

The program includes reading challenges, branch events and discussions designed to create a shared literary experience across the county. It will culminate with a visit from Van Pelt, who is scheduled to speak Feb. 20 at the Craterian Theatre.

Other library events also range from themed parties to guided hikes.

The Coos Bay Public Library offers everything from toddler storytimes to cooking classes to walking groups. Director Sami Pierson said the goal is to ensure there is “something for everybody.”

Books as windows and mirrors

For Black History Month, staff highlighted books that question dominant narratives and examine systemic racism.

Kristin Anderson, Bear Creek area manager for Jackson County Library Services, referenced educator Rudine Sims Bishop’s concept of “windows, mirrors and sliding glass doors.” Bishop argues that books can serve as mirrors that reflect readers’ own experiences, or as windows into someone else’s life, building understanding and empathy.

Anderson said “mirror books” can build self-esteem by reflecting a reader’s lived experience, while “window books” allow readers to see perspectives different from their own.

Pierson said diverse genres and viewpoints help strengthen community connections by allowing readers “to see other perspectives.”

Kristin Anderson's recommendations

"James" by Percival Everett

A retelling of “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” from Jim’s perspective. Anderson said the novel reframes a classic by restoring agency to a character often treated as secondary. “I don’t think I realized how narrow and unable to have agency that specific character was until I saw him written differently,” she said.

"Chain of Ideas: The Origins of Our Authoritarian Age" by Ibram X. Kendi

The bestselling author of “How to Be an Antiracist” examines the origins of the “great replacement theory” and traces how fringe ideas moved into mainstream political discourse. Anderson recommended it as a way to better understand how rhetoric shapes national narratives.

Sami Pierson's recommendations

"Remarkably Bright Creatures" by Shelby Van Pelt

The novel follows a recently widowed woman who works the night shift cleaning an aquarium and forms an unlikely bond with an octopus. As she grapples with the loss of her son, the friendship opens unexpected paths toward connection and truth. Pierson calls it a moving story about grief, relationships and the ways people build family in surprising places.

"Where the Wildflowers Grow" by Terah Shelton Harris

After surviving her family’s deaths and a prison bus crash that kills everyone else, Leigh seeks refuge on a remote Alabama flower farm. There, a wary found family offer her a chance at healing, but the past she outran soon returns.

"Cool Machine" by Colson Whitehead

The conclusion of Whitehead’s Harlem trilogy, set in the 1980s. The novel follows a once petty criminal character who attempts to go legitimate, operating a furniture store while navigating the pressures of Harlem life. Pierson noted the first two installments were widely praised and said the trilogy together traces a character’s complicated evolution.

"Call and Response: 10 Leadership Lessons From the Black Church" by L. Michelle Smith

A nonfiction exploration of leadership rooted in the history of the Black Church. Smith blends cultural analysis, neuroscience and positive psychology to examine why many high-performing Black business leaders credit the Black Church for shaping their leadership skills

"Heated Rivalry" by Rachel Reid

A romance novel centered on two professional hockey players. The book has gained renewed attention through a popular television adaptation. Pierson said the book is likely targeted at women under 40, but she sees people from every walk of life checking it out.

Guests

Josh Letsinger , community engagement manager, Jackson County Library Services

, community engagement manager, Jackson County Library Services Kristin Anderson , Bear Creek area manager, Jackson County Library Services

, Bear Creek area manager, Jackson County Library Services Sami Pierson, director, Coos Bay Public Library