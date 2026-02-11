© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

‘Choosing Courage’ urges Rogue Valley residents to move from concern to action

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 11, 2026 at 4:27 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Civil rights activist Dr. Geneva Craig (left) and OSF Senior Coordinator of Education and Engagement Tara Houston join Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Feb. 11, 2026.
Natalie Golay
/
JPR
Civil rights activist Geneva Craig (left) and Tara Houston, education and engagement coordinator for the Oregon Shakespear Festival, join Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Feb. 11, 2026.

Organizers behind “Choosing Courage” say many people see themselves as supportive of racial justice and equity, but real change requires more than good intentions. The event on Feb. 18 brings together community leaders and civil rights veterans to challenge residents to engage more directly in local efforts.

Tara Houston, one of the presenters, says kindness is a starting point, but systemic change demands participation.

“You have to do something in order to make change,” Houston said, pointing to local efforts such as serving community meals or supporting bail funds as ways to address issues like homelessness and violence.

The event also features civil rights veteran Geneva Craig, who participated as a teenager in the 1965 “Bloody Sunday” march in Selma, Alabama. Craig recalls the nonviolence training activists underwent to prepare for confrontation, including exercises designed to test their ability to withstand physical provocation without retaliating.

Reflecting on her journey from what she describes as an “average teenager” to a participant in a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement, Craig said anyone has the capacity to contribute to change.

“Just know the average individual can make a difference,” she said. “You can.”

Craig said her vision remains a society grounded in humanity and equity in housing, education and health care — a future that is “great for everyone.”

Guests

  • Tara Houston
  • Geneva Craig

Event

Poster from the community event Choosing Courage, at the SOU Music Recital Hall on Feb. 18 at 6:30 pm.
Ashland Together

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Jefferson ExchangeAppfeed
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay