‘Choosing Courage’ urges Rogue Valley residents to move from concern to action

Organizers behind “Choosing Courage” say many people see themselves as supportive of racial justice and equity, but real change requires more than good intentions. The event on Feb. 18 brings together community leaders and civil rights veterans to challenge residents to engage more directly in local efforts.

Tara Houston, one of the presenters, says kindness is a starting point, but systemic change demands participation.

“You have to do something in order to make change,” Houston said, pointing to local efforts such as serving community meals or supporting bail funds as ways to address issues like homelessness and violence.

The event also features civil rights veteran Geneva Craig, who participated as a teenager in the 1965 “Bloody Sunday” march in Selma, Alabama. Craig recalls the nonviolence training activists underwent to prepare for confrontation, including exercises designed to test their ability to withstand physical provocation without retaliating.

Reflecting on her journey from what she describes as an “average teenager” to a participant in a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement, Craig said anyone has the capacity to contribute to change.

“Just know the average individual can make a difference,” she said. “You can.”

Craig said her vision remains a society grounded in humanity and equity in housing, education and health care — a future that is “great for everyone.”

