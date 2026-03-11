How fines from Eureka’s red-light district helped pay city bills

More than a century ago, women in Eureka’s red-light district were quietly helping fund the city itself.

Now a historian and the mayor want their role in the city’s history publicly recognized.

In 1903, the city of Eureka, California, jad only $1,156 in cash on hand. That same year, workers in the local red-light district contributed $840 to the city treasury — nearly matching the city’s entire reserves.

Historian Lynette Mullen said the payments were part of a system that operated in Eureka during the early 1900s.

Police would warn brothel operators about upcoming arrests. The women would then plead guilty and forfeit their bail, sending the money into city accounts.

Between 1900 and 1914, sex workers in the district contributed nearly $14,000 to the city’s general fund — the equivalent of about $500,000 today.

City officials used the money to pay bills, fund police salaries and pave streets.

“These women helped to build infrastructure,” Mullen said. By 1909, she said, the volume of fines was so large that the money sometimes overflowed the tables where it was counted.

At the time, state law prohibited prostitution, but Eureka maintained a designated district where the industry operated.

Despite their role in the city’s finances, the workers themselves were largely absent from official records.

Mullen said that omission overlooks their agency.

“They were entrepreneurs," she said. "They performed a service. It was needed."

The proposed monument, supported by the Ink People Center for the Arts, aims to address what Mullen calls a historical “blank spot.”

“I’m working with Eureka Mayor Kim Bergel to establish a physical monument recognizing these women, their place in the community and their contributions,” Mullen said.

Guest

Lynette Mullen, historian