The Jefferson Exchange

How fines from Eureka’s red-light district helped pay city bills

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 11, 2026 at 2:37 PM PDT
Black-and-white mugshot of Janice Murray, a woman wearing a fur coat and cap, taken in Eureka, California in the early 1900s
Eureka Police Department Mug Books
/
Humboldt County Historical Society
A mugshot of Janice Murray from Eureka’s early 20th-century red-light district. Fines paid by sex workers once contributed thousands of dollars to the city’s general fund. Historians are now working to create a monument recognizing their role in Eureka’s early development.

More than a century ago, women in Eureka’s red-light district were quietly helping fund the city itself.

Now a historian and the mayor want their role in the city’s history publicly recognized.

In 1903, the city of Eureka, California, jad only $1,156 in cash on hand. That same year, workers in the local red-light district contributed $840 to the city treasury — nearly matching the city’s entire reserves.

Historian Lynette Mullen said the payments were part of a system that operated in Eureka during the early 1900s.

Police would warn brothel operators about upcoming arrests. The women would then plead guilty and forfeit their bail, sending the money into city accounts.

Between 1900 and 1914, sex workers in the district contributed nearly $14,000 to the city’s general fund — the equivalent of about $500,000 today.

City officials used the money to pay bills, fund police salaries and pave streets.

“These women helped to build infrastructure,” Mullen said. By 1909, she said, the volume of fines was so large that the money sometimes overflowed the tables where it was counted.

At the time, state law prohibited prostitution, but Eureka maintained a designated district where the industry operated.

Despite their role in the city’s finances, the workers themselves were largely absent from official records.

Mullen said that omission overlooks their agency.

“They were entrepreneurs," she said. "They performed a service. It was needed."

The proposed monument, supported by the Ink People Center for the Arts, aims to address what Mullen calls a historical “blank spot.”

“I’m working with Eureka Mayor Kim Bergel to establish a physical monument recognizing these women, their place in the community and their contributions,” Mullen said.

Guest

  • Lynette Mullen, historian
Historian Lynette Mullen speaking at a podium during a Humboldt County Historical Society event in Fortuna, California.
Ruth Schneider | The Times-Standard
/
The Mendocino Beacon
Historian Lynette Mullen speaks about Humboldt County’s red-light districts during a Humboldt County Historical Society event at the Fortuna Veterans Memorial Building on Feb. 22, 2026. Mullen is researching a book on the role prostitution played in funding early city infrastructure.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
