Want to read more women authors? Southern Oregon librarians share their picks

For much of literary history, women faced social and professional barriers to being published or taken seriously as authors.

Christina Iparraguirre, technical services librarian at the Coos Bay Public Library, said some women wrote under male pseudonyms to avoid discrimination. Even now, women writers can face pressure to stay within certain genres or expectations.

“Progress has been made, but there’s more progress that needs to happen,” she said.

At the same time, librarians say women have long played a central role as readers. Kristin Anderson, Ashland branch manager for Jackson County Library Services, said women have historically driven literacy and book consumption, even as their contributions as authors were often overlooked.

“The Western canon women are definitely underrepresented,” Anderson said.

Anderson said women are statistically more likely to be readers than men, a pattern she said often begins in childhood.

Looking ahead, Iparraguirre said she expects the future of women’s writing to include more authors telling stories rooted in lived experience, including perspectives shaped by race, class and gender. She said that shift allows writers to approach storytelling from what she described as a more authentic place.

Kristen Anderson’s recommendations

“Jane Austen’s Bookshelf” by Rebecca Romney

This nonfiction book explores the literary world that shaped Jane Austen’s writing and highlights the women authors she read and referenced in her novels. Anderson said it shows Austen was not writing in isolation but was part of a broader community of women writers, some of whom published under pseudonyms.

“The Jane Austen Insult Guide for Well-Bred Women" by Emily Reed

A humorous collection of cutting remarks drawn from Austen’s novels and unfinished works such as Lady Susan. Anderson described the book as a playful look at Austen’s sharp wit and social commentary, showcasing how the author delivered subtle “shade” through polished language.

Felicia Jenkins’ recommendations

“Shut Up and Read: A Memoir From Harriet’s Bookshop” by Jeannine A. Cook

Cook recounts opening Harriet’s Bookshop in Philadelphia just weeks before the COVID-19 shutdowns of 2020. Jenkins recommended the memoir for its story of resilience and the author’s inspiration from Harriet Tubman, whose legacy helped shape the bookstore’s mission.

“It’s Me They Follow” by Jeannine A. Cook

This surrealist novel follows a bookshop owner who writes letters to Harriet Tubman while confronting a fear of physical touch. Jenkins said the book’s premise resonated with her work as a librarian because of its focus on connecting readers with books. “I like that idea of matchmaking in a bookshop because what you’re doing in a library setting is helping match people with a book,” she said.

“You with the Sad Eyes” by Christina Applegate

This memoir from the actor reflects on her life and career, including her experience living with multiple sclerosis. Jenkins described the book as a moving look at the challenges faced by a well-known public figure.

Christina Iparraguirre’s recommendations

“Startlement: New and Selected Poems” by Ada Limón

This collection by the U.S. poet laureate combines new work with poems drawn from six earlier books. Iparraguirre recommended it as an accessible introduction to poetry, noting that Limón writes about everyday experiences such as nature, aging and connection.

“Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems for Fifty Years” by Joy Harjo

A retrospective collection spanning five decades of poetry from the former U.S. poet laureate and the first Native American poet laureate. Iparraguirre recommended Harjo’s work for its emotional depth and the way it blends storytelling, history and music.

“Emma” by Jane Austen

Although she struggled with Austen’s writing when she first encountered it in school, Iparraguirre said returning to the novel later revealed its lasting relevance. “They’re a kind of social commentary on the time period and also how it is still relatable now,” she said.

Guests

Kristen Anderson , branch manager, Jackson County Library Services

, branch manager, Jackson County Library Services Felishia Jenkins , adult selection librarian, Jackson County Library Services

, adult selection librarian, Jackson County Library Services Christina Iparraguirre, technical services librarian, Coos Bay Library