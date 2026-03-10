Tehama’s mayor on floods, farming and small-town life along the Sacramento River

Tehama, California, is a town of just 420 residents, spanning roughly 10 blocks along the Sacramento River. Though small today, it was once a bustling 19th-century county seat and an important stop for riverboats traveling from San Francisco.

Mayor Robert Mitchell, who has led the city for 23 years, said the town still attracts people looking for a quieter alternative to larger cities.

Mitchell moved to Tehama in 1972 after leaving the San Jose area to find a more peaceful life. Reflecting on his first impression of the community, Mitchell said, "I seen this town, and I thought, 'Boy, what a neat little city.'"

He quickly settled into a house on the river, drawn by the surrounding beauty and the local agriculture, including walnut, almond and olive orchards.

Living on the Sacramento River brings challenges, especially flooding. The town has experienced several major floods over the decades. About 12 years ago, 35 homes were elevated to reduce flood risk.