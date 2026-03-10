© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tehama's mayor on floods, farming and small-town life along the Sacramento River

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 10, 2026 at 11:52 AM PDT
Tehama, California is a small town located along the I-5 corridor 42 miles south of Redding. The Sacramento River runs right through the town of approximately 420 residents, 80% of which own their home.
Redfin

Tehama, California, a small Sacramento River town of about 420 residents, was once a busy county seat and riverboat stop. Mayor Robert Mitchell reflects on its history, floods and enduring small-town life.

Tehama, California, is a town of just 420 residents, spanning roughly 10 blocks along the Sacramento River. Though small today, it was once a bustling 19th-century county seat and an important stop for riverboats traveling from San Francisco.

Mayor Robert Mitchell, who has led the city for 23 years, said the town still attracts people looking for a quieter alternative to larger cities.

Mitchell moved to Tehama in 1972 after leaving the San Jose area to find a more peaceful life. Reflecting on his first impression of the community, Mitchell said, "I seen this town, and I thought, 'Boy, what a neat little city.'"

He quickly settled into a house on the river, drawn by the surrounding beauty and the local agriculture, including walnut, almond and olive orchards.

Living on the Sacramento River brings challenges, especially flooding. The town has experienced several major floods over the decades. About 12 years ago, 35 homes were elevated to reduce flood risk.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
