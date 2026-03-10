Northwest news: Boat ban debate, Indigenous weaving, Astoria trolley repairs

This week’s Northwest news roundup explores how communities are balancing tradition, conservation and tourism, from a proposed motorized boat ban on the Siletz River to a Coast Salish weaving exhibition and the challenges of restoring Astoria’s historic riverfront trolley.

Opinions differ on proposed motorized boat ban on upper Siletz River

The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians have petitioned the Oregon Marine Board to impose a motorized boat ban on the Upper Siletz River. Tribal officials argue that the ban is necessary to protect salmon spawning areas, citing scientific evidence and video footage showing how boat motors disturb the gravel where fish spawn. While some anglers support the proposal, others hurt fishing guides and restrict access.

Coast Salish wool weaving exhibition threads together past and present

A new exhibit at the Burke Museum highlights the resilience of Coast Salish wool weaving. The show pairs historic robes and regalia with contemporary work by Indigenous artists and explores the complex process of gathering materials, spinning wool and weaving. Organizers say the exhibit honors teachers who helped preserve the tradition.

Restoring Astoria’s riverfront trolley means working around its sea lions

In Astoria, the historic Riverfront Trolley faces structural challenges as its 80-year-old wooden trestles begin to rot. Repairs are complicated by the presence of federally protected sea lions living beneath the tracks. Despite these hurdles, the trolley remains a vital link to the town’s industrial history and a key driver of local tourism.