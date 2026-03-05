For the first time in a century, condors nest on Yurok land

For the first time in more than a century, California condors are nesting within Yurok ancestral territory.

Researchers say a pioneering pair, known as A0 and A1, is likely incubating an egg inside an old-growth redwood cavity in the Redwood Creek drainage. Biologists confirmed the nest using GPS flight data and behavioral observations, noting a distinct pattern in which the parents alternate incubation duties.

Chris West, a senior biologist with the Yurok Wildlife Department and manager of the Northern California Condor Restoration Program, said the discovery initially appeared to be bad news. The male condor’s transmitter triggered a mortality alert because he was sitting so still while incubating the egg.

"It went from a potential tragedy story to a super big celebration," West said.

The nest marks a milestone for the partnership between the Yurok Tribe and Redwood National and State Parks.

For the Yurok Tribe, the condor (or prey-go-neesh in Yurok) is a sacred messenger believed to carry prayers to the heavens and help restore balance to the world.

West said the restoration is about more than wildlife conservation.

"Bringing condors back," he said, "is really important to the revitalization of the Yurok people and their culture."

First-time condor parents often face a steep learning curve, but researchers say the nest offers hope for the continued growth of the region's 24-bird flock.

