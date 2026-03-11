The Roseburg club bringing arm wrestling back to the Northwest

Chelsea and Peter LaLande are working to show that arm wrestling is more than a backyard pastime. As cofounders of the Roseburg Arm Wrestling Club, they have helped revive the sport in the Pacific Northwest, building what they say is now a thriving community.

Peter LaLande grew up arm wrestling on a ranch and later discovered the activity is a professional sport with international leagues and competitions.

Peter LaLande, who grew up arm wrestling on a ranch, realized at 18 that the activity was an actual sport with global leagues. He explains that success on the table requires specialized training for muscle groups in the forearm.

"It’s probably about 70% technique and then 30% strength," Peter LaLonde said.

Chelsea LaLande Young girls compete in a tournament hosted by the Roseburg Arm Wrestling Club.

At the highest levels, he said, competitors can earn enough from the sport to support themselves.

The Roseburg Arm Wrestling Club aims to cultivate a supportive, family atmosphere. Members often mentor one another despite the physical intensity of matches.

Chelsea LaLande said the sport has recently seen rapid growth among women and young competitors in the region. She moved from supporting the club on the sidelines to competing herself.

"We’ve grown even just the women’s side of arm wrestling in the Pacific Northwest so much in the last year," she said. A recent competition featured 15 women, a sharp increase.

To expand opportunities for competition, the LaLandes created the Triple Crown Series. The first event, called the Bronze Crown, drew more than 120 entries.

The next competition, the Silver Crown, is scheduled for April 18. It will include a “Power Crown” event, where competitors have 30 minutes to secure as many wins as possible.

The LaLandes say the club remains open to newcomers interested in learning the sport.

