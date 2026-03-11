© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Oregon Legislature wraps up 35-day sprint of policy debates

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 11, 2026 at 1:40 PM PDT
Oregon State Capitol building, May 18, 2021.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff
/
OPB
Oregon State Capitol building, May 18, 2021.

Oregon lawmakers recently concluded a whirlwind 35-day short legislative session, marking the first time in several years the Capitol was fully reopened. The fast-moving session featured intense partisan negotiations, major policy decisions and efforts to rebalance the state budget.

Lawmakers entered the session facing a projected $650 million budget shortfall. The Democratic majority responded by voting to disconnect parts of Oregon’s tax code from recent federal tax cuts, a move aimed at preserving state revenue.

Lawmakers also approved several immigration-related measures. Among them was House Bill 4138, which prohibits law enforcement officers from wearing masks while interacting with the public and allows people to sue officers who enter private property without a judicial warrant. Supporters described the legislation as a response to concerns about federal immigration enforcement tactics.

Transportation policy dominated debate in the session’s final days. Democrats passed legislation moving a planned referendum on gas tax and transportation fee increases from the November ballot to May. Opponents quickly filed lawsuits in state and federal court challenging the change.

Meanwhile, the Oregon Department of Transportation faces a $288 million funding shortfall. To help close the gap, the agency plans to leave about 130 positions vacant.

Despite the rapid pace of the session, many proposals did not advance. Lawmakers failed to pass an overhaul of Oregon’s school funding system and a proposal that would have limited the number of bills legislators can introduce.

Another high-profile proposal, often called the “Climate Superfund” bill, which would have required major oil companies to help pay for climate-related damages, also failed to pass for the second consecutive year.

Guest

  • Bryce Dole, OPB politics reporter
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
